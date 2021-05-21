The McAlester Police Department is reminding drivers about the lifesaving benefits of wearing a seat belt this spring, during the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) national Click It or Ticket high-visibility enforcement effort. The national seat belt campaign, which coincides with the Memorial Day holiday, runs from May 24 to June 6, 2021.
“We hope that all drivers and passengers automatically buckle up,” said McAlester Police Captain Richard Parker. “It’s not just a safe and easy thing to do – it’s the law. During the Click It or Ticket campaign, our officers along with fellow law enforcement across the state will ensure the message gets out to drivers and passengers. Buckling up is the simplest thing you can do to be safer and avoid a fine. As officers on the streets, we see injuries, or worse, all the time that could have been prevented. Make sure you buckle up every time.”
For this year’s Click It or Ticket seat belt mobilization effort, NHTSA is asking all states to participate in the kickoff event, Border to Border (B2B), a one-day, 4-hour national seat belt awareness event on May 24 that is coordinated by participating state highway safety offices and their respective law enforcement liaisons. The B2B program aims to increase law enforcement participation by coordinating highly visible seat belt enforcement and providing seat belt fact sheets for drivers at heavily traveled, highly visible state border checkpoints.
According to NHTSA, in 2019, there were 9,466 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes in the United States. In that same year, 55% of passenger vehicle occupants killed at night (6 p.m.–5:59 a.m.) were not wearing their seat belts. That’s why one focus of the Click It or Ticket campaign is nighttime enforcement. Participating law enforcement agencies will be taking a no-excuses approach to seat belt law enforcement, writing citations day and night. In McAlester, the maximum penalty for a seat belt violation is $20.00.
“You may think you can avoid a seat belt on backroads or for quick trips down the street, but you’re safer when you buckle up,” said Chief of Police Kevin Hearod. “Many families suffer when their loved ones are severely injured or killed when not wearing a seatbelt. Our enforcement efforts are designed to made people aware of the dangers of driving without proper restraints.”
For more information on the Click It or Ticket mobilization, please visit www.nhtsa.gov/ciot. ###
