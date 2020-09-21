City's mask mandate coming back before council

An ordinance requiring the wearing of a mask or other protective facial covering in public settings is set to again come before the McAlester City Council.
The matter is set for discussion and possible action on "City Ordinance 2692, Amended, the face mask covering mandate," during the council's regular meeting set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, at City Hall.
It's coming before the council at this time because Mayor John Browne set up the measure to automatically come before the council during the second meeting of every month. Browne set it up that way so the mandate can be periodically reviewed.
"It's important for us to keep up on how the virus is progressing, or hopefully regressing, so the council can have as much information as possible," said Browne, who advocated passing the measure to try and help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
He said he has no plans to call for the mask-wearing mandate to be revoked Tuesday night. However, any of the other six city councilors could make a motion to repeal or amend the measure. If that happens, the mandate could again come up for a vote.
Browne maintains the mandate will remain in place if no new vote is taken.
"We could vote on it," Browne said. "I believe if we don't vote on it, it will continue."
Browne said he's not for striking the mask mandate at this time because the state is seeing approximately 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 per day. The city of McAlester still has a number of active cases.
"McAlester is staying pretty consistently in the low 70s," Browne said, referring to active cases of COVID-19.
Browne said he would like to see the mask-wearing mandate stay in place until the city sees two weeks of consistent declines in the total number of active cases.
So does Browne think the mask mandate the city passed has been effective in stopping or slowing down the spread of COVID-19?
"I think so," Browne said. "I think we could do better. There are still large numbers of people not wearing masks."
The city council acted in August to remove a $100 fine in place for individuals who are not complying with the mask-wearing ordinance, but left a $100 fine in place for businesses or other places of mass public gatherings that do not require their patrons or customers to wear the masks or protective face coverings.
Browne said Monday he's not aware of citations being issued, but he said he's asked police himself to go and talk to several stores after receiving complaints that people inside were not complying.
"I have asked them to go and talk to people in specific places that are not wearing masks," Browne said.
They mayor said he doesn't receive many phone calls or other communications now from people who are opposed to the protective facial covering mandate. These days, he's much more likely to hear from those who do support it, he sad.
"They've been very upset and angry that people are not wearing masks," Browne said.
We're now heading toward regular flu season, the mayor noted on Monday, the last day of summer.
"This is the time of year when weather is starting to cool down and people are inside more," Browne said.
Regardless of what happens at the Sept. 22 council meeting, the matter is set to come up or review again on the second Tuesday in October and the second Tuesday in November, Browne said.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com
