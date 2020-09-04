McAlester's Local Economic and Development Advancement Committee is the next group set to hear about a proposed modification to the Shops at McAlester agreement with developer Burk Collins.
The LEAD Committee is set to meet at noon Tuesday, Sept. 8, in the City Council Chambers at City Hall. City of McAlester Economic Development Director Kirk Ridenour is planning a presentation and discussion on a proposal made by Burk Collins, who is the developer for the planned Shops at McAlester highway retail center.
Collins, of Burk Collins and Company, previously met with members of the city's Southside Area Investment Review Committee in late August.
That group is also known as the Highway TIF Committee, since it's been meeting in connection with the planned Shops at McAlester highway retail project. The new shopping center is planned where Fourteenth Street intersects with U.S. Highway 69, also known as the George Nigh Expressway where the highway wends through McAlester.
Ridenour said Friday he wants to keep the LEAD Committee members up to date on the information presented to the Highway TIF Committee. The LEAD Committee serves in an advisory capacity to to the city council.
"This is the first LEAD Committee meeting since the TIF meeting," Ridenour noted. "We'll show them the information." He also welcomes input from the economic development advisory committee.
"We're hoping to get this item in front of more people, so we can get more eyes on it," Ridenour said.
While the item on the Tuesday meeting agenda is set for presentation and discussion followed by remarks from LEAD Committee members, it's possible the LEAD Committee might someday take a vote regarding the planned highway retail center. Ridenour said the purpose of the Tuesday meeting is in part to help set the groundwork should that occur.
Collins' current agreement with the city calls for the developer to pay all the construction costs upfront, including a proposed new traffic signal at the intersection of Fourteenth Street and Highway 69.
In return, the current agreement calls for Collins to collect the city's and county's portions of the sales tax for five years or until he collects $5.5 million, whichever comes first. The current agreement calls for the five-year countdown to begin on the day of the first sale by the first business to open in the center.
During the August meeting with the Highway TIF Committee, Collins said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related disruptions in supply chains, keeping employees and other factors, the flagship stores that have agreed to locate in the proposed highway retail center have moved their turnover dates to Feb. 14, 2022.
Collins said that is of concern to him, because some of the other businesses, such as a restaurant, for example, may want to open sooner. The developer said he's concerned that the five-year countdown for him to collect the city and county sales taxes at the site could begin with only one, or a few businesses, open.
He's asking for the city for a 24-month extension, which would be in line with the Feb, 14, 2022 turnover date set by the flagship stores in the planned highway retail center.
The Highway TIF Committee is currently awaiting a proposed agreement in principle from the committee's attorney, Joe Ervin, before further discussing Collins' request for modification and possibly taking a vote on the proposal.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.