Skaters away — that'll be the theme when the city of McAlester's synthetic ice skating is set to open at the Farmers Market parking lot.
City of McAlester Tourism Director Billy Sumner said there's been questions as to whether the skating rink would open again this year, after staying closed in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.
"We're looking to have it opened up by Dec. 9, the night of the Christmas Parade," Sumner said.
It's already set up in the Farmers Market parking lot, at the intersection of Choctaw Avenue and South Main Street. Sumner said he is in the midst of scheduling operators for the rink from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on each day it's open.
After the rink's Dec. 9 opening, plans call for it to be open for every Friday and Saturday leading up to Christmas week, when it will be open each day through the day before Christmas Eve.
It's set to be open Dec. 9, 10, 11 the first week, followed by Dec 17, 18, then Dec. 20, 21, 22, 23 the final week — although Sumner is considering keeping it open after Christmas if the demand is there.
"The 23rd in the last night of it," Sumner said. "We might expand it."
The city of McAlester schedules different nonprofit organizations or groups to operate the rink when it's open, and also allows those groups to keep the money charged for admission. Operating the rink has proven to be a way for the nonprofits to increase their fundraising.
"One-hundred percent of the proceeds go to the organizations," Sumner said.
Price is $5 for adults, with $3 for students and seniors and $2 for 12 and under. The city does not want the nonprofits operating the rink to charge above those prices, although Sumner said there is no objection if they want to charge lower.
"We advise them not to make it higher," Sumner said. "If they want to do discounts or specials, they're welcome to do that."
Some nonprofits have already contacted Sumner.
"There were quite a few groups asking us if we were going to open up," Sumner said. "We have some groups that helped last time." He said there are also new groups eager to participate.
"I have more people looking to do it than we have nights open," Sumner said. "It's come together quite nicely. There are a lot of schools, nonprofits and teams."
Sumner is trying to work them all in, even if that calls for expanding the current plans for how long the rink will remain open. Part of that depends on if the nonprofit groups are interested in keeping it open beyond the current schedule which calls for Dec. 23 to offer the final night of skating. Sumner said he can be contacted at 918-424-1923 by any nonprofit interested in operating the rink.
It's been a popular attraction for each of the season's it's been open after the city purchased the synthetic ice rink in 2018.
"Something like that is not something you usually get in McAlester," Sumner said. "We encourage everybody in McAlester to come out."
For now, Sumner is still working out who will operate the rink on the evenings it's already scheduled to open.
"We should have a full schedule by the end of the week," he said.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
