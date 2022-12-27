City working to identify, repair water leaks after arctic blast

City of McAlester crews identified dozens of leaks after recent winter weather and continue working to resolve water pressure issues reported across the city.
Crews worked through the Christmas holiday weekend to identify and repair 30 leaks as of Tuesday afternoon, according to City of McAlester Public Information Officer Ashley Kennon.
“We had crews out searching for three days searching for major water breaks that could affect the city’s pressure,” Kennon said. “So far, they have no identified anything but a couple of service lines repairs that were needed, but anything that would make significant issues with pressure for the areas currently being impacted.”
The National Weather Service recorded a low temperature of 4 degrees Fahrenheit on Thursday night and 0.3 inches of precipitation during a reported “arctic blast” that swept the country leading into the Christmas weekend.
A pressure issue in a water tower that services the Kinkead area was one of the repairs made over the holiday weekend by city crews.
Kennon said any person who lives in the McAlester city limits who are having water pressure issues or are without water are asked to report the issues to McAlester City Hall by calling 918-423-9300 between the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
After-hours breaks and issues can be reported by calling the McAlester Police Department’s non-emergency number at 918-423-1212.
“Anyone who is without pressure or without water will need to call city hall so that we can send crews to their area to help identify where a leak could possibly be,” Kennon said.
The numbers can also be called for water to be shut off to a residence due to water leaks caused by the recent cold snap.
Crews will continue to search for any major leaks that are causing the reported water pressure issues across the city.
“They are still searching. If any citizens can call and report any issues, that’ll help us narrow it down to the area, but we still have crews out looking.”
The city of McAlester provides drinking water to citizens within the city limits of McAlester along with Rural Water Districts 5, 6, 7, 9 and 16.
Kennon wants to remind McAlester residents that city crews are working hard to fix issues caused by the latest cold weather and asks for patience as they continue to work
“They are working hard. They are dedicated to restoring pressure and water for their community members,” Kennon said. “They are working around the clock and trying to ensure that everybody has water.”
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
