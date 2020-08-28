City employees with the city of McAlester's Public Works Department have tested positive for COVID-19.
Asked how many employees have tested positive and how many were quarantined, City Manager Pete Stasiak said "We had three test positive. We have eight in quarantine."
Do the eight city workers in quarantine include the three with positive tests?
"We have eight total," Stasiak said Friday. Some were quarantined because they worked directly with employees who tested positive, according to information from the city.
Employees who tested positive are with the city's Public Works Department, according to information provided by the city. Did any city employees continue to come to work after testing positive for COVID-19?
"Anybody that was positive was quarantined and sent home," Stasiak said. "We have been following CDC guidelines and the health department guidelines.
"We had employees that were tested and tested positive and were sent home," Stasiak reiterated. "Anybody that had symptoms, we sent them home."
Did any of the employees who tested positive or who are quarantined show symptoms of illness?
"The last one that tested positive had symptoms," Stasiak said. He said the city has been in touch with public health officials.
"We're talking to the Department of Health," the city manager said. "This has been an ongoing process."
Stasiak previously said that city departments have been divided into different crews, so if there is a positive test among one crew, the other crew could conceivably continue working.
Is that what happened in this case, or did more than one of the crews have a city employee who received a positive test, or workers who had to be quarantined?
"It's department-wide," said Stasiak.
"We recognize that preparing for and responding to the virus is an ongoing effort," Stasiak said in a statement from City Hall. "We are currently investigating if protocols were being properly implemented and will make more adjustments in our practices if needed."
The employees work in a division that does not typically interact with the public, City of McAlester Public Information Officer Stephanie Giacomo said in a statement released through the city. She said the city's Public Works Department will continue to provide essential utility, streets, wastewater, environmental, solid waste, airport, facility fleet and engineering services.
Stasiak said the city put out the information to show it is taking a positive position. If there's need for work to be done in that department, the city will pull workers from other departments, he said.
Asked if there would be delays in some projects or maintenance delays due to the number of quarantined employees, Stasiak said if there's a need in that department, employees will be pulled from other departments to do the work.
"We're not going to let anybody go without water or sewer," or other services," he said.
"We have 190 talented individuals that will make sure this city keeps running," the city manager said.
Stasiak said a professional sanitation process is already underway at various sites belonging to the city.
"They're doing that this week." Stasiak said . "They're doing the fire station, police station, City Hall, the Army building — anywhere people are working is being professionally sanitized."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
