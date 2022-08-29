City-Wide Garage Sale registration underway

Plans are underway for the annual City-Wide Garage Sale, set for Sept. 23-24 in McAlester and Krebs.
McAlester Tourism Director Billy Sumner said the cities are taking names of those who plan to offer items for sale during the annual two-day event.
"There are no fees and no permits," Sumner said. Registration is not required— but by registering those who hold a garage sale over the two days will have their address included on a list which will be made available to potential shoppers prior to the event. Sumner encouraged all those who plan to hold a garage sale as part of the event to register.
"We are taking submissions until September 12 at 5 p.m.," Sumner said. That should give organizers to get the master list complied. Sumner said there are now so many participants that there will not be a map this year, but there will be a list with the addresses of where the sales will be held. It will also allow potential shoppers to pinpoint where there might be a cluster of garage sales going on in the same area.
Sumner said the completed list will be published in the newspaper and on Facebook, as well as they city's web site.
"I expect between 150 and 250 people to participate," Sumner said, referring to those who will host garage sales. Many more will participate by shopping.
Sumner said McAlester residents wanting to participate by by having their address included on the list being compiled can reach him at 918-424-1923, which is the McAlester Tourism Office.
"If they call my office and get a message, be sure to leave a name and phone number where they want me to call them back," Sumner said. Registration can also be completed online at https://mcalester.rja.revize.com/forms/4311, he said.
In Krebs, those wanting to participate can phone Krebs City Hall at 918-423-6519, then hit option #1 on the menu to connect with Jayme Busby, who is compiling the list on behalf of Krebs residents.
The City-Wide Garage Sale is normally held the weekend prior to Keep McAlester Beautiful's annual Fall Cleanup. If those holding the sales have leftover items they want to dispose of, they can do so through the Fall Cleanup.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalestenews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.