City water clarifier situation called 'threat to health and safety'

A unanimous vote by the McAlester City Council to access $750,000 from the city's Emergency Fund came about after City Manager Pete Statsiak received a warning stating an emergency exists that is "a threat to the health and safety of the public."
A document dated Wednesday, Feb. 24, and signed by ISG Branch Manager Robert Vaughan, noted the dire situation facing the city in regard to its water treatment and water transmission infrastructure.
One of the main issues is the condition of three huge water clarifiers at the plant. Water clarification refers to the removal of solids in the water and matter floating on the water surface, before treated water is sent to the city of McAlester and its water customers for consumption.
"There are three 107-foot diameter water clarifiers at the water plant," Vaughan said. "The drive unit of two of the three clarifiers are not operational.
"One clarifier, No. 2, also has internal steel skirt problems and is completely inoperable."
"The other clarifier, No. 1, can operate without the drive for short periods of time before the need to take it offline for cleaning. It should be noted this clarifier, No. 1 drive, only recently failed. Clarifier No. 2 was already being planned to be replaced this summer.
"With only one clarifier fully operational, this significantly inhibits treatment capacity at the plant, which could not keep up with the demand during the recent winter storm event," Vaughan said.
In addition to the written communication, Vaughan also personally spoke to city councilors during the Thursday night special meeting held in the Council Chambers at City Hall.
"This is a threat to the health and safety of the public," said Vaughan. "You don't have enough water to meet demand."
He recommended that the city accept a quote from a company called WesTech after requests for quotes were issued. That included a $128,630 quote for WesTech to provide a retrofit drive unit to get at least one of the currently inoperable water clarifiers back in service as quick as possible and another quote from WesTech for $126,450 to replace the drive in Clarifier No 1.
Together, the two quotes totaled $255,080. Vaughan recommended the quotes be accepted since it cost less and included a five year warranty, better than the proposal submitted by another company.
Delivery and installation time is expected to take up to four weeks, with a few more days to get all the paperwork and signatures in order. The quickest the work can be done with the repaired clarifiers back on line is in "five-to-six weeks at the longest," Vaughan told city councilors.
Vaughan noted that the water clarifiers were the original ones that came with the water plant.
"We got 40 years use out of them," he said.
Vaughan also said the telemetry gauges that transmit information regarding water levels in the city's water towers were damaged or destroyed during the extreme winter weather, which included temperatures from 11-to-15 degrees below zero in the McAlester area at one point.
"That extreme cold weather froze up a lot of these gauges," Vaughan said.
"It's never been 14 below here before," Vaughan said. He said plans include building shelters around the telemetry gauges.
City Manager Pete Satsiak presented numbers regarding expenses the city incurred due to the extreme winter weather.
Utility supplies, including repair material and supplies totaled $44,984, he said.
The city also contracted with five private companies to help repair the numerous broken water transmission lines and pipes in the city, bringing the total for materials, supplies and labor to $108,172. Stasiak noted some repairs were ongoing, so that number is expected to increase.
Stasiak said materials, supplies and labor reflected the cost to repair 33 leaks or breaks through Feb. 24, which was Wednesday. An additional seven leaks or breaks were repaired Thursday, he said
In addition to the $255,080 for the water plant clarifiers No. 1 and 2, telemetry replacement or repairs related to gauges for water tanks at the plant were expected to cost $35,000, bringing total water plant costs to $290,080.
When those costs are added to the $108,172 related to total material, supplies and labor related to the water line breaks and leak costs, the total comes to $398,252.
With more leaks and breaks expected to be found over the next week, the city will incur additional expenses which include repairing sites that have been disturbed or excavated, including bedding materials for water lines and concrete and asphalt materials, including road repairs, he said.
He said city staff requested the $750,000 to pay for the expenses already outlined as well as future expenses related to the winter storm.
Even with the $750,000 withdrawal, there was enough money at $3.8 million in the emergency fund to keep it at approximately $2.9 million, within the required 10% of the city budget, Stasiak said.
Plans call for the money to be repaid by the next fiscal year, officials said.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
