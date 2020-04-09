City wants people to 'Be Hopeful'

It's a simple message for these times that city of McAlester employees and officials want to give to everyone driving, riding, biking or walking past it.
"Be Hopeful."
The two words are set in the new traffic roundabout at the intersection of Fifth Street and Washington Avenue, near the U.S. Post Office building.
Its aim is to inspire people to keep their hopes up, even though they — and the city — may be going through some tough times during the current COVID-19 pandemic.
Don't give up hope is the message the city of McAlester wants to convey through the colorful lettering that spells out the two words.
"City workers put it up to encourage people during during COVID-19," said McAlester City Manager Pete Stasiak. City Streets Department worker Johnny Reich worked with Randy Blocks and Sherman Miller from the city's Parks and Recreation Department to create the lettering to spell out the words, he said.
The message of hope follows other messages that have already been placed at several sites in McAlester to promote autism awareness and to let those who are autistic know that others are supporting them.
Stasiak wants those in the city to be aware that city workers are thinking of them during the COVID-19 pandemic as well.
"It's just to give our community hope, that we're all in this together," Stasiak said.
He said the city workers plan to deliver another message next week at another site. Hopes are it will comfort and inspire all of those who see it.
"Encouragement — that's what it's meant to be," said Stasiak.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com
