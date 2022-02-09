City of McAlester utility rates are going up, but not by as much as originally requested.
City staff asked city councilors to approve a 7% utility rate increase based on this years Consumer Price Index — but most of the city council balked at placing that much of an increase on city residents at one time.
Instead, they approved by a 6-to-1 vote a smaller 3% increase, with the provision that it be reviewed in six months to see if an adjustment is needed.
City Clerk Cora Middleton said Wednesday the increase will soon go into effect for the city's water and sewer customers, with different parts of the city getting their city utility bills at different times.
"Billing on February 15 has part of January on it," Middleton said. "That will not include the increase.
"The bill that goes out at the end of February will include the 3% increase," she said, with the 3% increase then included in all billing going forward.
The request for the 7% increase rejected by city councilors came from city of McAlester Chief Financial Officer Sherri Swift, who addressed them during their regular Tuesday night meeting.
"We pull this information off the Consumer Price Index," Swift said of the source of the 7% rate request. "This is one of the highest I've ever seen."
McAlester Mayor John Browne started the discussion by saying "I have a problem with 7 percent." Mentioning Social Security recipients, Browne said he did not want to see a 7% increase. He then suggested a 3.5% increase for six months, followed by a review in six months to see if any more changes need to be made.
Ward 1 Councilor Weldon Smith acknowledged that 7% "sounds pretty high." He added that the company contracted to operate the city's water plant wants to renegotiate the price paid for chemicals used in the water treatment process.
"Our contract is $300,000 for chemicals," Smith said. "They want to renegotiate for $500,000." Smith said if that amount is not paid through the utility rate increase, them "somebody else will have to pay it."
Outgoing Ward 2 City Councilor/Vice Mayor Cully Stevens, who did not seek reelection, said "We've just increased the sales tax" — a reference to the quarter-cent sales tax increase approved by voters in 2021 to help pay for a $32.5 million loan taken for the purpose of addressing the city's water line and water transmission issues. Voters in that elected had approved the quarter-cent sales tax in lieu of a utility rate increase to address the water issues.
Stevens also said he considered 7% too high. He suggested a 3% increase as a better number. Another smaller increase could be considered later, he said.
"We're spending quite a bit on our water system," Stevens noted. Referring to a possible utility rate increase, he said "I think we should do it incrementally."
Browne said the city is currently in a unique position, thanks to American Rescue Plan money that's gone to the city, as well as the $32.5 million water project.
"Right now, because of the ARP money, the infrastructure money, we're at a place we can do a lower increase," he said.
"I'm concerned about people on Social Security," Browne said. He also responded to a statement from Smith, who maintained that a 7% rate increase rate increase would amount to a few dollars on a typical water bill.
"Three of four dollars may not sound like much to us," Browne said, adding that those of the council could absorb it. That's not the case for everyone in the city, including some Social Security recipients, he said.
"Some people live on a thousand bucks a month," the mayor said.
Ward 5 Councilor Billy Jack Boatright gave his opinion that the CPI went up so much because of increases in the cost of pharmaceuticals.
"A lot of this is due to the cost of drugs going up," Boatright said. He then offered a motion that the city council pass a 3% utility rate increase, instead of the 7% originally proposed, and that the 3% increase be reviewed in six months. Boatright's motion got a second and it passed by a 6-to-1 vote.
Joining Boatright, Browne and Stevens to vote in support of the lower 3% increase were Ward 3 Councilor Cliff House, Ward 4 Councilor Randy Roden and Ward 6 Councilor Kevin Beaty.
Smith, who preferred the higher 7% increase, voted "no."
Regarding the city's current water rates — which do not yet include the 3% increase — Middleton said Wednesday some of the older water meters still measure water by cubic feet, while others measure by gallons.
For from one to 300 cubic feet, the current minimum water rate is $12.22 per month, Middleton said. Anything over the 300 cubic feet mark is $4.43 for each additional 100 cubic feet.
For city water meters that measure by gallons, the minimum rate is $12.22 from one gallon to 2,244 gallons, said Middleton. Any monthly usage higher than 2,244 gallons is an additional $5.92 per thousand gallons.
Sewer rates will also see the 3% increase, Middleton said.
Current city garbage and trash pickup rates were not affected by the 3% utility rate hike, since the city contracts for that separately with Republic Services, Middleton said.
The 3% rate increase city councilors passed Tuesday night is not related to previous rate hike — that never went in effect — that was part of a citywide vote in November 2021.
Prior to the 2021 election, city councilors had already passed a rate hike for water customers in the city. It was set to go into effect in January 2022 if the proposed quarter-cent sales tax increase did not pass.
City councilors had voted in August 2021 to pass an ordinance raising the city's water rates and declaring it an emergency so it would take effect immediately. However, the measure also included language stating if voters approved the one-quarter of one percent sales tax rate increase in last November's election, the amended rate increase would not be implemented.
Proposition 2 on the Nov. 2021 ballot gave voters the option of paying for the needed water repairs through a quarter-cent sales tax increase or else by letting the water rate hike approved by the council in August 2021 take effect in January. The quarter-cent sales tax increase passed by a large margin, so the water rate hikes that had been set to go into effect in January were dropped.
The 3% utility rate hike approved by the city council on Tuesday is part of an annual consideration of a utility rate hike increase tied to the CPI.
