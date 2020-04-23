McAlester Mayor John Browne wants the city council to take a closer look at Gov. Kevin Stitt's timeline to reopen businesses that have been closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other guidelines could be considered as well.
"I have put on the Tuesday city council meeting discussion and possible action on modifying Gov. Stitt's guidelines for reopening the economy," Browne said.
Stitt announced Wednesday that some personal care businesses, such as beauty salons, barbers, spas, nail salons and pet groomers can open Friday, April 24. That's four days prior to the council's April 28 meeting next Tuesday.
More openings are set May 1, when places of worship, restaurants, movie theaters, gyms and sporting venues can reopen, with certain conditions, the governor said.
Browne said he's talked with some medical professionals regarding the governor's timeline for reopening.
Even though the salons, barbers, spas and pet groomers will have an opportunity to be open for several days prior to the Tuesday night meeting, Browne said the earliest time for notice for a special meeting would have been Monday, so he went ahead and opted for the regular meeting Tuesday for the council to discuss the issue.
"We will be taking a look at the entire plan," Browne said. He said that doesn't necessarily mean the city will act to shut everything down again.
"There's any number of ways ways this could go," he said. "I don't want to scare everybody who's opening up that we're going to shut down right away."
He noted any response to the governor's plan would be decided by the entire city council. "We need all the available information," he said.
Meanwhile the McAlester/Pittsburg County Office of Emergency Management, the Oklahoma State Department of Health and the city are working on recommendations called the 918 Pledge that contains information on ways to hopefully keep workers and customers safe as the economy starts to reopen.
Information will be given to the businesses with the idea of keeping the reopening process as safe as possible.
"It's print information they'll hand out to them," Enloe said. It includes everything from information about wearing masks to sanitizing — including information on how businesses can make their own hand sanitizer.
More information on the project will soon be available, Enloe said.
McAlester city councilors originally passed a measure on March 25 calling for citywide closing of nonessential businesses by 5 p.m. on March 26, saying they would go by the governor's guidelines as to what businesses were considered essential. They set it to extend until April 14.
However, the same day the council's measure was set to go into effect at 5 p.m., Pittsburg County registered its first COVID-19 case. At the time, the governor had ordered nonessential businesses to close in every county with at least one positive COVID-19 case, so that included Pittsburg County. Stitt later extended the order to cover all 77 Oklahoma counties.
When the city of McAlester's closure order expired April 14, city councilors did not act to extend it, since the entire state was still under the governor's closure order. At the time, the governor's closure for all nonessential businesses was widely expected to last until April 30.
