Several city councilors say it's time for the council to direct a plan to solve the water problems that seem to continuously strike McAlester.
Ward 2 Councilor Cully Stevens brought the matter up during a recent city council meeting.
"I think it goes without saying, we've had issues," Stevens said. He said there have probably been a half-dozen precautionary boil orders that he recalls.
"Every time we have a water break, we have an issue," Stevens said.
"We've got great city employees who work around the clock to fix it," he said. Stevens said he's not blaming the continual water problems on city employees or on City Manager Pete Stasiak.
"As a council, that's on us," he said.
Stevens said he's concerned that at some point there's going to be a break in a water line that will be a major incident.
"What's happening is we're going to go dry," he said. "That's not the city staff. That's on us."
Ward 3 Councilor Steve Cox joined the discussion, saying the city's strategy is "We repair breaks." He also said he did not want to spend money on a consultant's study.
City Manager Pete Stasiak said the city currently has about about a 38% loss of treated water. Losses are due to breaks in water lines and undetected leaks.
"This is something we need to take seriously," Stasiak said. The city is already acting on the matter, he said.
"We have a hydrology study about 90 percent complete," Stasiak said. "We're working on what those needs are." Stasiak said Infrastructure Solutions Group is working on the project. He said he wants residents to see what McAlester has been doing regarding water issues.
"The perception is the city is not doing anything," he said. "There are about $7.2 million in water projects completed since 2013."
Stasiak said there's a misconception that the city's water water plant is to blame for the recent issues.
"It's not the water plant. It's the water lines," Stasiak said. During the past year, three major water line breaks have occurred in remote areas.
He said the city's water plant is about five miles out of town. He said the city has a 30-inch line and a 24-inch line; both are capable of supplying the city with water.
"There's been a lot done here," Stasiak said. "Give the city and the council a lot of credit.
"We've made great strides," he said.
Stasiak said a previous study showed the city has 171 miles of water lines, but that is not correct.
"We actually have 191 miles of water lines," he said. Using an average of eight-inch water lines, "Just the replacement cost is $55 million," said Stasiak.
That's in today's dollars. A replacement program over 30 years accounting for inflation would come to $87.5 million, Stasiak said.
In addition to water lines, the city has 143 miles of sewer lines, he said. Since they are about three feet from the water lines, it would make sense to replace them at the same time, said Stasiak. It would take approximately $40 million to replace the sewer lines, he said.
