When city of McAlester water customers open their water bills reflecting May and June usage, they should see a reduction in what they would have ordinarily paid.
Stormwater fees that were set to flow into city coffers for the next two months will instead be staying with residents, businesses, schools, churches and other organizations receiving a monthly water bill.
City councilors opted to suspend stormwater fees for the remainder of the fiscal year, following a debate over whether they should instead be deferred, then collected later.
A discussion ensued after ViceMayor/Ward 2 Councilor Cully Stevens proposed eliminating the city's stormwater fees for the rest of the fiscal year, which is May and June.
"The thing that concerns me, beyond the health risk, is what is it like when we get through this?" Stevens said during the council's Tuesday night meeting, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"This isn't doing it for a long time," Stevens said of his proposal.
Most residential water customers are charged $4.25 per month in stormwater fees. It can be much higher for businesses or other facilities with large parking lots and more stormwater runoff, because of a formula based on square footage and other factors.
Stevens noted $4.25 per month may not sound like a lot, but it's money that could be spent for buying groceries or other necessities.
For businesses paying larger amounts, it might help them stay open, Stevens maintained.
Ward 1 Councilor Weldon Smith made a motion to reduce the city's stormwater fee to zero until the end of June and Stevens seconded it.
Prior to a vote, Mayor John Browne proposed that instead of eliminating the fee, the city instead defer it for the next two months and then collect it later. That way the city's cash revenue flow would be maintained.
Smith then amended his motion to defer stormwater fees until the end of June, which would have allowed them to collected later — but Stevens withdrew the seconding motion required to bring it to a vote.
"I wouldn't be willing to second it," Stevens said. He contended requiring payment of May and June stormwater fees at a later date would be even more burdensome for those paying the bills.
Ward 3 Councilor Steve Cox said he did not support a deferred fee.
Browne then seconded Smith's standing motion to defer stormwater fee payments until June 30, followed by Stevens making a motion of his own to suspend the stormwater fee until the end of the fiscal year.
More discussion followed. Ward 6 Councilor Zach Prichard asked City Manager Pete Stasiak about ongoing city projects funded by the stormwater fees. Stasiak mentioned several projects funded wholly, or partly, through the fees.
Pricahrd clarified his question, asking if there is a current project dependent on the May and June stormwater fees.
"No," said Stasiak.
Stevens maintained if the council deferred payment instead of suspending stormwater fees, some struggling to pay bills during the COVID-19 pandemic may no longer be there if the city tries to collect later — indicating business closures. Prichard called the deferral "problematic," preferring to suspend the fees.
Smith's motion to defer the stormwater fees for May and June then failed by a split vote.
Stevens' measure to suspend stormwater fees for May June passed, with only Browne voting against it.
City councilors attached an emergency clause to the measure, so it took effect immediately.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com
