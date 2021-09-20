Leaks have been so bad in the roof of the McAlester Public Library that buckets no longer suffice during heavy rains, forcing library staffers to use a wading pool to catch water droplets streaming down inside the building.
That's about to change, with the 51-year-old building slated to get its first-ever roof replacement.
Workers have started moving equipment in for the quarter-million-dollar-plus project — made possible through a partnership between the city of McAlester and the Southeast Oklahoma Library System. The city owns the building and SOLS provides the services at the McAlester Public Library.
Total project cost is $235,893, said city of McAlester Public Works Director Jeb Jones. Universal Roofing, of Moore, got the winning bid for the project through a state contract.
Assistant Library Manager Heath Stanfield said roofing materials were unloaded in the first floor parking lot on the library's north side, with that parking lot now closed to the public for the project's duration. The book-drop on the library's north side will not be accessible by vehicle. Books and other items checked out from the library can be returned inside the building, where a book-drop is near the main entrance on the west side.
Having the new roof will help the library and its patrons in a number of ways, Stanfield said.
"For one, aesthetics," he said. "We've got a dozen leaks around the library."
Leaks have caused lots of damage, not only to the building, but to books and other materials.
Asked about the damage, Stanfield said "We've had to take down large sections of books. We've lost hundreds of books. It's ruined our carpet. We've had to close down sections of the kids' area.
"This is the largest library in Southeast Oklahoma." Stanfield noted. "We have a very large service area."
He's elated the city and SOLS are working together to get the library a new roof.
"We're glad the city and the citizens stepped up," Stanfield said.
McAlester City Manager Pete Stasiak said the Southeast Oklahoma Library System offered to partner with the city for the roof replacement.
"I think it's wonderful they are helping us with this roof," Stasiak said of the SOLS Board. "They offered to pay for half of it. They voted to partner up with us."
SOLS Executive Director Mike Hull said SOLS Board members were glad they could help. SOLS provides services to seven counties in Southeastern Oklahoma, including Pittsburg County, but does not often assist with facility costs.
Hull presented the proposal to share the roofing costs to the SOLS Board of Directors, which approved the endeavor.
"One of our board members, who is not from Pittsburg County, said we should do this because this is a flagship library," Hull said, adding he felt humbled since the remark came from aboard member from another county.
Eddie Gray, marketing director for SOLS, is also enthused.
"We're excited about it," Gray said. "We've dealt with leaks for awhile. By getting a new roof, we will be able to put our entire collection out."
Hull said the project is estimated to last from four-to-six weeks, with minimal disruptions at the library, except for noise as the roofers do their work.
"We won't have a disruption of service," he said. "We may have one Saturday when we have to close the library when they do the heating and air conditioning," said Hull, referring to temporary removal of the rooftop units so the roofing job can be completed.
Jones provided more information about the project.
"It will be a flat roof," he said.
"All the old material comes off," said Jones. "They will remove the current roofing." Flashing, such as around heat and air units on the roof, will also be taken care of, he said.
"They will strip the deck and re-insulate it, then mop on four-ply fiberglass," Jones said. Protective sealant will also be added during several steps of the project, which comes with a 20-year warranty.
"We're working with the state Office of Management and Enterprise Services" Jones said. The agency will help with contract management and will conduct inspections.
"It's a good deal for the city," said Jones.
In addition to Pittsburg County, SOLS also serves Latimer, Haskell, LeFlore, McCurtain, Choctaw and Coal counties.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.