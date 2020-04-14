It's a simple "thank you" — but one city personnel say is heartfelt.
McAlester city employees placed huge cutouts of colorful lettering on the grounds of the McAlester Regional Health Center on Tuesday, reading "THANK U HEROES!"
The sign is visible from Strong Boulevard between Monroe Avenue and Van Buren Avenue.
City Manager Pete Stasiak said the signs are meant to thank all of those who are helping during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's for all of our hospital workers, physicians, nurses, EMS personnel, firefighters, police officers, janitors, administrative people — everybody's who's stepping up and helping during the pandemic," Stasiak said.
"It's not just doctors and nurses, it's also emergency management making sure resources are coming to our community," Stasiak said. He particularly cited the work of emergency management in helping obtain personal protection equipment, called PPEs, such as N95 respirators, face shields and other equipment needed by emergency professionals.
City Parks and Recreation workers Sherman Miller and Randy Blocks were joined by City Streets Department employee Johnny Reich in cutting and placing the signs.
This marks the second sign the trio has placed. Last week the city workers set up a sign reading "BE HOPEFUL" in the newly-opened traffic roundabout at Fifth Street and Washington Avenue near the U.S. Post Office building. City workers placed that sign to offer encouragement during the pandemic, Stasiak said.
City workers are planning to place a sign with a new message at another site this week. Stay tuned.
