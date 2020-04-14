The Shops at McAlester project is still in the works.
That's according to city officials who have worked to make the long-sought project a reality. Questions have been raised by some who say they haven't seen any ongoing dirt work at the site of the proposed new highway shopping center, near the intersection of Fourteenth Street and U.S. Highway 69 in McAlester.
But Developer Burk Collins has been in touch with the city, said McAlester Mayor John Browne.
"Everything's a 'go,'" Browne said. "I'm sure it's going to happen."
Although it had been hoped the highway shopping center would be completed this year, plans now call for it to be completed and open for business in 2021, said Browne.
As for everything else, Browne said "My understanding is there have been no changes, based on conversations with the developer."
McAlester City Manager Pete Stasiak said Tuesday the project is progressing.
"They're finalizing building plans,"Stasiak said. He said those are expected to be complete in about three weeks.
"The dirt contractor should be back to work soon," said Stasiak.
City of McAlester Economic Development Director Kirk Ridenour also said work at the site will continue.
"We've received the first draft of the civil plan," Ridenour said, referring to a technical drawing of the construction site that provides details about grading, storm water drainage, landscaping and related information. He said it's not unusual to have several modifications to a civil plan of this scope before it's approved.
The civil plan is currently being reviewed by the city's engineering department.
"We will provide feedback if anything needs to be changed," Ridenour said. The city's Community Development department will also review the plans, Ridenour said.
Once all of the civil plans are reviewed, any needed modifications made and the city presents final approval, the developer can begin construction, said Ridenour.
Collins, along with city, county and state officials, Chamber of Commerce personnel, Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma representatives, business owners, bankers and others gathered in McAlester with other boosters of the project for a groundbreaking ceremony on Dec. 25, 2019.
Browne said the project represents an investment of from $20 million to $25 million for the city. It should result in approximately 312 full-time and part-time jobs when the shops, restaurants and other outlets expected at the site are completed. It's expected to generate approximately $600,000 in use taxes, said Browne.
Plans call for the site to include a Hobby Lobby, TJ Maxx, Ross, FFO Home Furniture, Rack Room Shoes and others.The McAlester Regional Health Center plans to place an Urgent Care facility at the site. From four-to-five restaurant pads are expected to be constructed.
Plans to construct the highway retail center resulted from a Tax Increment Financing, or TIF, project agreed to by the McAlester City Councilors and Pittsburg County commissioners.
Through the TIF agreement, Collins is to pay upfront for construction of the shopping center. Collins also agreed to pay for construction of a new traffic signal at the intersection of Fourteenth Street and U.S.Highway 69, known as the George Nigh Expressway where the highway wends through McAlester.
Collins is then to collect the city's and county's portions of sales taxes generated at the highway retail center for either five years or until he collects $5.5 million, whichever comes first.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
