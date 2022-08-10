City sets height ordinance on overhanging trees

Some McAlester officials say they love trees — but in certain parts of the city, they maintain there's too much of a good thing.
City councilors passed a new ordinance on a split 4-to-3 vote amending City Code Chapter 94 pertaining to streets, sidewalks and other public places. It's now been expanded to include trees, shrubs and grass on sidewalks.
The amendment states branches hanging less than 7.5 feet above sidewalks or less than 15 feet above city streets, avenues or alleyways must be trimmed back by the property owner or property occupant. Allowing branches to hang below those levels is unlawful, the amended ordinance states.
City of McAlester Community Development Director Jayme Clifton said Wednesday numbers setting the standards such as the 15 feet requirement for branches overhanging streets, avenues and alleys came from recognized sources.
"The 15 feet is from the National Electrical Code and from FEMA," she said, referring to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
"If the branches are 16 feet over the street, they're OK," she said. If they overlay less than 15 feet, they need to be trimmed.
Although the amended ordinance does not include a specific fine for noncompliance, Clifton said fines could be levied under Section 1-9 of the City Code, which allows for fines not to exceed $500 for some offenses.
"It's up to the judge to set a fine," Clifton said, as long as it's not more than $500.
However, assessing fines is not the goal of amending the ordinance to include trees and shrubs overhanging streets, avenues and alleyways, she said. The purpose is to get them into compliance.
"We would like to see them trim it back," Clifton said. Does the new amended ordinance mean the tree police will be out and about?
"I don't have the staff to go around and look at all these trees," Clifton said. "If we receive a complaint, we respond to it."
She said the McAlester Community Tree Board approached the city about the best response to tree issues. Clifton said branches hanging too low over city streets and alleys can cause real problems.
"School buses have problems with it damaging buses," Clifton said. "It damages our firetrucks, sometimes knocking communications equipment off the firetrucks.
"There's been dumpsters that can't get served because of trees overhanging into alleys," she said.
Clifton said the problem is not confined to any certain part of the city.
"It's all over," she said. "I get complaints from north to south, east to west."
During the Tuesday night council meeting, City Manager David Andren said the hope is to get the word out.
"We aren't going after people until we get some good, solid education," he said. He noted that tree trimming has a cost to it in many cases.
"It's going to be expensive for people to do," he said.
City Attorney John T. Hammons said the city cannot legally do the tree trimming work on private property.
Ward 5 Councilor Billy Jack Boatright asked about trees on city rights-of-way. Is is it the responsibility of the city or the property owner to keep branches from those trees trimmed to the required 15-foot level when overhanging streets or alleyways?
Hammons said that even if a tree is growing on the city right-of-way, it still belongs to the property owner. "The city just has the right to get on and use the property," said Hammons. "It is still the property owner's."
Voting "yes" to pass the measure were Ward 1 Councilor Weldon Smith; Justin Few, Ward 2; Cliff House, Ward 3 and Mayor John Browne.
Casting "no" votes against the amended ordinance were Ward 4 Councilor Randy Roden, along with Boatright, Ward 5 and Kevin Beaty, Ward 6.
Clifton said Wednesday the city recognizes the value of trees.
"Trees are important," she said. "We all love them; they definitely make our community look nice." It's when their branches overhang streets and alleys at less than 15 feet or sidewalks at less than 7.5 feet that problems arise, said Clifton. The solution is simple as far as the city os concerned.
"We would like to see people trimming trees back."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
