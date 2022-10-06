City set for next Strong Boulevard sidewalk phase

The city of McAlester is getting ready to move forward on Phase II of the Strong Boulevard Sidewalk Project — although there will have to be a few adjustments later.
City councilors previously approved a total bid amount of $174,800 from L&N Bridge LLC and authorized Mayor John Browne to sign a notice of award for Phase II of the project, which extends the sidewalk along Strong Boulevard from Pierce Avenue to Polk Avenue.
"We've got the contract signed," said Professional Engineer Robert Vaughan, of Infrastructure Solutions Group, LLC, which is providing engineering on the project.
A pre-construction conference is planned for next week, which includes representatives from the city of McAlester and L&N Bridge.
"Construction will probably get started before the end of the month," Vaughan said Thursday.
While plans call for Phase II of the project to extend from Pierce Avenue to Polk Avenue, an alternate route which has not yet been budgeted is expected to be constructed at some point. That's because the hill along Strong Boulevard between Pierce and Polk Avenues has a grade too steep to meet American with Disabilities Act requirements.
"That hill is impossible to meet ADA standards," Vaughan said. Plans call for the sidewalk construction to continue as planned up and down the hill along Strong Boulevard between Pierce and Polk Avenues.
City planners hope to construct an alternate route for those who are wheel-chair bound or have other disabilities in order o meet ADA standards. It calls for construction of a sidewalk heading west on Pierce Avenue, where sidewalks are already in place in front of the Valley View Apartments at the corner of Strong Boulevard and Pierce Avenue.
The alternate route would continue west with new sidewalk construction along Pierce to link up with the planned Waterways Trail at Thunderbird Park, 908 E. Pierce Ave. Plans call for Waterways Trail to run adjacent to the canal that extends from Electric Avenue to Monroe Avenue.
Preliminary estimates for Phase II of the project ,made before the current inflation and supply side issues affecting many construction projects nationwide, came in at an estimated cost of $152,215. Funds for the project include a 50% matching grant from the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust, with the city providing a 50% match.
With the approved contract amount of $174,800 from L&N Bridge LLC coming in higher than the previously-approved estimate of $152,215, the city of McAlester will have to make up the $22,585 difference at some point, probably when construction begins on Phase III of the project next spring, Vaughan said.
Phase I of the Strong Boulevard Sidewalk project began during the summer. City councilors approved Phase I during a May council meeting. Phase I covered the sidewalk's construction from E. Electric Avenue heading south to Pierce Avenue at a cost of $103,925, with T. McDonald Construction submitting the $103,925 bid.
It's nearly finished, except for a gas line runs under the sidewalk, calling for a partial utility relocation Vaughan said he expected to be completed this week.
Vaughan said the sidewalk projects includes curbing and guttering, as well as work on any driveways that are disturbed.
Other phases of the Strong Boulevard Sidewalk Project include:
• Phase III — It continues the sidewalk's extension south from Polk Avenue to College Avenue for a cost of $209,615. It will also be paid for with a 50% matching TSET grant, with the city to provide the other 50%.
• Phase IV — The last phase continues the planned sidewalk's southern route from College Avenue to the project's completion at Washington Avenue, at a cost of $119,815. It's to be paid for through a 50% matching TSET grant, with the city paying the other half.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
