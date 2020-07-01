City set for July 4 Stars and Stripes Fireworks Show

Everything is set for the annual Stars and Stripes funfest at the Expo Center — although for awhile, it looked as it was going to be a none-fest.
With the city facing a budget crunch, City Manager Pete Stasiak initially said this year's fireworks display would have to be canceled.
That's when the First National Bank and several other donors banded together to donate enough money to cover the entire cost of the Independence Day event.
To seal the deal, several officers with the bank presented a $10,000 check to the city this week, outside the city's tourism offices in Downtown McAlester.
McAlester's Annual Stars and Stripes Fireworks Show is set for Saturday, July 4, at the Expo Center grounds.
"We're very thankful First National stepped up and gave us the ability to provide fireworks this year," said McAlester Mayor John Browne. He said the city would not have been able to host the event without the generosity of First National Bank and the other donors.
"We're very happy," Browne said.
McAlester Tourism Director Billy Sumner said that while the fireworks display is set to begin at dusk, people are welcome to arrive earlier.
"People are welcome to come to the Expo Center and have fun," Sumner said.
"We'll have outside music," he said. Several food trucks are expected to be at the event.
Sumner said other donors who made this year's fireworks display possible and the amounts they donated include Sam Wampler's Freedom Ford, $5,000; Big V Feeds. $2,500; McAlester Regional Health Center, $1,000; Platinum Appraisals, $1,000. and Gary and Ruyana Fugitt, $500.
"Hopefully, citizens will show appreciation to all our donors," said Sumner.
