City planners are looking at a proposal to construct and install new sidewalks along South Fourteenth Street.
The proposal calls for the sidewalks to extend along South Fourteenth Street from South Avenue to Douglas Avenue.
"We've had current and previous city councilmen talk about the need to protect pedestrians and bicyclists across Fourteenth Street," said city of McAlester Grant Writer and Administrator Stephanie Giacomo.
"One thing we have to consider is the changing nature of Fourteenth Street," Giacomo said. The street now leads to the traffic signal used for Fourteenth Street traffic to cross U.S. Highway 69, also known as the George Nigh Expressway in McAlester, to the new Shops at McAlester shopping center.
"There is increased pedestrian and vehicular traffic," Giacomo noted. With more vehicles now driving on Fourteenth Street, the city is looking at ways to increase safety for pedestrians and bicyclists who are also traveling along the roadway.
It's already gone past the talking stage.
Giacomo is wrapping up a grant proposal to submit to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation for use of Transportation Alternatives Program funds to install sidewalks from South Avenue to Douglas Avenue along S. Fourteenth St.
The grant proposal is for 80% of the costs to be funded through ODOT and the other 20% to be provided by the city.
Cost of the project is estimated at $637,400. That means the city is requesting $509,920 from ODOT, which is administering the funds through a federal program, with the city to provide $127,480 for its 20% match.
McAlester city councilors passed a resolution during their Nov. 8 council meeting in which they supported the application to ODOT seeking TAP funds for the proposed project and assured ODOT the city has money available for its 20% match.
While the TAP grant through ODOT for the S. Fourteenth St. sidewalks project is not guaranteed at this point, the city has already passed a preliminary hurdle.
"We had a site visit from an ODOT staffer who came and walked the entire site with us to determine the viability of the project," Giacomo said. "After that, they invited us to continue with the grant application."
Conversations had already started about enhancing pedestrian and bicycle safety along S. Fourteenth Street prior to Shops at McAlester's construction, city officials said.
Fourteenth Street is defined as a connector street in the in the city's Master Trails Plan adopted in 20212, Giacomo said. "Walkability is also the focus of the Comprehensive Plan adopted by the city in 2019.
A preliminary engineering report from Infrastructure Solutions Group includes a preliminary estimate of costs for construction and completion of the proposed project, which is the source of the $637,400 estimate.
Giacomo plans to complete and submit the grant application by Nov. 30. ODOT is expected to announce who will get the grant awards in April 2023.
"Unfortunately, McAlester wasn't put together to provide transportation for people outside of vehicles," Giacomo said. "Thankfully, we have state and federal partners that want to help us address that problem."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
