McAlester city officials say they are ready to hand over the keys to the Expo Center to Pittsburg County commissioners by Monday.
That’s after spending a few weeks in preparation by city employees who’ve been cleaning and removing some items from the facility.
“There is well over 1,000 hours of cleanup,” City Manager Pete Stasiak said Friday during a walkthrough of the facility.
Employees from a number of city departments, including some department heads, have been busy doing everything from vacuuming floors to dusting and cleaning toilets to get ready for the handover. The city is returning operation of the Expo Center to the county in the wake of a letter county commissioners sent to city officials in June terminating the city’s 2001 30-year lease on the facility.
They also told the city the county wanted them out of the Expo Center by Aug. 15.
Stasiak said the city will meet the deadline, but it hasn’t been easy.
“This is a 70,000 square-foot facility,” Stasiak said.
Joining Stasiak for the walkthrough were Mayor John Browne, city of McAlester Grant Writer Stephanie Giacomo and Expo Center Maintenance Supervisor Lyle Wilson.
Along with cleaning out the Expo Center, city personnel have also moved supplies and equipment of the building, sending usable equipment to other city facilities and surplussing other items already approved by the city council.
The city has removed the portable basketball floor and goals used for things such as the Pitt 8 Basketball Tournament. City workers removed the basketball goals, which Stasiak said were on rollers, and were not attached to the building.
Retractable bleachers in the big room on the building’s west side, used to seat those attending basketball games, rodeos, concerts and other events remain in place at the Expo, because Stasiak said they were attached to the building.
Outside the main building, storage buildings have been cleared of things such as almost 1,000 broken or stained chairs, along with useless lawn mowers, cutters and even a three-wheeled golf cart Stasiak said no longer worked.
Back inside, in the downstairs concession stand, some coolers remain in place, including those with logos from a national soft drink chain.
“These coolers are vendor-owned,” said Stasiak, relating why the city did not take them. Stainless steel shelving, some of it vendor-donated, will also be left at the site, Stasiak said.
Everything from kitchens to rest rooms have been thoroughly cleaned, both upstairs and downstairs, said Stasiak.
Inside the large banquet room on the northeast side of the building, all the round tables and chairs have been removed, as well as the portable stages where speakers stepped up the podium.
Didn’t the city previously offer to leave some of those in place to loan to the county if the county needed them?
Stasiak said one of his letters to the county commissioners stated the city was taking all city-owned property. He said he told commissioners to let him know if there was anything the city could do to help with items the commissioners needed.
“We have not been contacted,” said Stasiak.
County commissioners approved sending another letter to the city as part of an agenda action item during their regular meeting. As of Friday morning, Stasiak said he still has not received that letter.
Looking upward in the large banquet room, Stasiak said the city even made sure every light bulb is working.
Tourism Director Billy Sumner said some events that were booked at the Expo Center by the city have yet to be held, with some booked into 2022. Sumner said he wants those city-booked events to be successful.
“I want to work with whoever is going to work with the commissioners,” he said.
Stasiak said if the county commissioners need anything, the city stands ready to work with them.
“We’re not just handing them the keys Monday morning and walking away,” Stasiak said. “I will take them the keys and let them know our stuff is available.”
Items the city is leaving at the Expo Center include a large ice machine, three and four-burner coffee makers, a large commercial refrigerator, a dish sanitizing machine, a tea maker, food warmers, a two-burner table top stove, a four-burner residential oven, two compartment warming ovens, fire extinguishers, medium and large projection screens, microphones, microphone stands, sound equipment and other equipment.
The outdoor digital marquee and electronic connections are also staying at the Expo Center.
Stasiak said items the city has surplussed consists of things the city does not need or have use for at this time. Items the city took as city-owned property that have not been surplussed will be used or placed at various sites around the city.
The city plans to hold an auction for the surplussed items and the commissioners are welcome to attend and participate, the city manager said. An exact time and place for the auction has not been set, but Stasiak estimated it likely will be held in from 30-to-60 days.
Does the city have any plans for the approximately $300,000 the city has said it typically loses on the Expo Center annually?
“We have not formulated a plan,” Stasiak said. “Our entire approach has been to get it ready.”
The mayor agreed the city’s focus has been on getting the facility ready to hand over to the commissioners and meeting their deadline.
“We are doing what they asked,” said Browne.
Any success the commissioners have will be beneficial to the city of McAlester, said the mayor.
Stasiak said that works both ways, since the county has also collected county sales tax from events held at the Expo Center while the city was in charge.
“The successes we’ve had have benefitted them, too,” said Stasiak.
Both the mayor and city manager wished the county well in its endeavor to take over Expo Center operations.
“We hope they’re successful,” said Browne.
