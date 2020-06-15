City projects general fund reduction in new budget

The city of McAlester is now budgeted to work with approximately $2.3 million less in its general fund budget for all revenues in the upcoming 2020-2021 Fiscal Year than was budgeted for the current fiscal year.
The city is beginning the new fiscal year set to go into effect July 1, with an estimated ending fund balance of $29,067,849 to get the city through 12 months once the new fiscal year begins.
The new fiscal year starts July 1 — but many of the city's budget cuts have already been put into place.
That's resulted in employees being furloughed from jobs, some benefits cuts or benefit reductions and with some employees having to take one unpaid furlough day a year.
It's also expected to result in reductions in some city services — with City Manager Pete Stasiak saying the emphasis will be on what's deemed essential services.
Here's how the city's budget adopted June 9 by the city council outlines the numbers.
The ending fund balance of $29,067,849 is derived from what is categorized as total resources available in the amount of $71,778,617, according to the city budget. Of that amount, $31,156,548 is the city's beginning fund balance.
The budget also shows $40,622,069 as current year revenues, including $7,545,404 in operating transfers to other funds.
With expenditures of $31,165,364 at the fund/departmental appropriations level, and with the aforementioned operating transfer of $7,545,404, that amount is brought the total to $42,710,768.
When that amount is subtracted from the total resources available of $71,778,617, the city is left with the remaining estimated fund balance of $29,067,849 for the upcoming fiscal year.
"Due to the destabilization of the local economy by the worldwide pandemic and the worldwide oil and gas industry, sales tax is budgeted at an unprecedented 20% decrease," the budget states.
Some of that is expected to be offset by a projected 20% increase in use tax, the budget states. Even with the projected use tax increase, the general fund revenues are still budgeted to drop by the aforementioned $2.3 million.
The budget reflects staffing for 170 full-time city employees.
Stasiak outlined the budget earlier in the week during a meeting of the city's Local Economic Advancement and Development Committee.
"All departments are taking a 10 percent cut," Stasiak said.
He noted during the meeting that all non-uniformed personnel are taking one unpaid furlough day per month. There will be no merit pay increases and the 2% the city pays toward retirement is eliminated.
Regarding personnel, Stasiak said "We have 10 positions budgeted that have not been filled."
"We've had 14 people sign up for early retirement," he said. That means that for 24 months, they will get $595 extra in retirement pay.
"We have 39 people on furlough," Stasiak said. He said he still considers them city employees and he hopes to be able to call them back to work at some point. Three temporary employees have already been called back, at least for the next few months.
Stasiak told those at the meeting that 25.3% of the city's workforce is gone.
"We're down five police officers, plus an animal control officer," he said. "We're only down two employees in the fire department.
"That's had a tremendous impact," he said.
Stasiak also noted that while the city's sales tax is down, its use tax is projected to be up this year.
With the projected reductions in the budget, the city is having to set its priorities, Stasiak said.
"We're going to concentrate on public safety first," he said.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
