With winter weather expected to impact the area this week, McAlester’s mayor said the city is ready.
“The city is prepared for the potential for an upcoming winter storm,” McAlester Mayor John Browne said. “We have a protocol in place as to how we handle these types of things.”
Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Tulsa are predicting a mixture of freezing rain and sleet to begin affecting the area Wednesday the chance for freezing precipitation lasting through Thursday.
“The heaviest accumulation periods currently appear to be Wednesday during the day and again Thursday during the day,” the NWS states. “Precipitation is forecast to end from west to east Thursday afternoon and evening.”
Browne said once precipitation begins to fall, city street crews will begin working 12-hour shifts to clear and treat roadways.
“To make sure that the roads are safe,” Browne said. “We concentrate on emergency routes for people to be able to get to the hospital and things like that.”
If winter precipitation accumulates on the roadways, city employees will first clear the “priority 1” streets such as Strong Boulevard, Wyandotte/Wade Watts Avenue, Electric Avenue, A Street, V. Hulbert Smith, and South Street.
“Priority 2” roads include Washington Avenue, D Street, West Street, Monroe Avenue, and other major streets.
The city of McAlester will focus on clearing the priority streets before moving onto secondary and neighborhood streets.
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is in charge of clearing and treating U.S. Highway 270/Carl Albert Parkway, U.S. Highway 69 and Business 69/Main Street, and State Highway 31.
In the event of power outages, the city has backup generators at the water and wastewater plants and at the 911 center that are tested regularly.
“While we certainly hope that all of the preparations are unnecessary if it does come to it, we are prepared,” Browne said.
Statewide, the latest road conditions can be found by visiting the interactive travel map at www.okroads.org, through the free Drive Oklahoma mobile app, or by calling 1-844-465-4997.
