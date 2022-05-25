The city of McAlester plans to have swimming pools and wading pools open in time for the Memorial Day weekend.
Plans call for the Jeff Lee swimming pool and the wading pools at Chadick Park and Komar Park to open on Saturday, May 28, said McAlester Community Services Director Doug Basinger.
Pools will be opening at different times, with different hours. Jeff Lee Pool, at 301 E. Fillmore Ave., will open from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. on May 28, Basinger said.
Chadick Park Wading Pool, at S. Third Street and East Chadick Avenue, will open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on May 28.
Komar Park Wading Pool, at B Street and Comanche Avenue, will open from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m., Basinger said.
Once the Jeff Lee swimming pool and the wading polls at Komar Park and and Chadick Park open on May 28, plans call for the pools to be open during the aforementioned hours on a regular schedule each Thursday through Sunday.
Jeff Lee Pool and the wading pools at Chadick Park and Komar Park will all have lifeguards on duty when the pools are open, Basinger said.
"The wading pools will have two apiece and Jeff Lee will have eight," Basinger said. That should be enough for Jeff Lee to have five lifeguards on duty outside while others attend to duties inside the building or are on break.
Admission is free to the two wading pools. Admission to Jeff Lee Pool is $1 for up to 18 and $2 for adults, Basinger said.
Splash pads are already open at B and Jefferson Park, Chadick Park and Leadership Park.
Basinger said the city will not have all of its swimming pools open. One that will remain closed is the pool at the J.I. Stipe Center.
"We're not going to open it," Basinger said. He said one of the issues in the decision not to open the pool is a lack of personnel.
"We don't have enough lifeguards to man two pools," Basinger said. Another factor is the high cost of chemicals used to treat water in the swimming pools, he said.
While Jeff Lee Pool's regular opening hours are from 1 p.m.. until 7 p.m. on Thursdays through Sundays, arrangements can be made to rent the pool from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. for private pool parties.
"They have to be booked in advance," Basinger said. Cost is $100 and Basinger said lifeguards will be supplied by the city. Anyone needing more information can contact the city at 918-421-4922.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
