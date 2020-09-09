McAlester police have been working without a new contract with the city of McAlester for more than two months — ever since the new 2020-2021 Fiscal Year began on July 1.
It only took a few minutes for the McAlester City Council to meet in a closed executive session Tuesday night to discuss local Lodge 97 of the Fraternal Order of Police's latest offer.
McAlester city councilors then emerged from the executive session to unanimously approve a proposed memorandum of understanding with Lodge 97 of the Fraternal Order of Police. The MOU concerns mechanisms regarding proposed unpaid furlough days and proposed cuts in police officers' uniform accounts. Both provisions were previously accepted by the city's non-uniformed employees and the fire department's union.
The MOU still needs to be approved and signed by an officer of the local union that represents members of the McAlester Police Department. Any MOUs approved by the city council and the police union would then be placed into a contract that will also be voted on for approval.
"We're very pleased to have come to an understanding with our police union and we're working hard at this relationship," said City Manager Pete Stasiak following the council vote.
Mayor John Browne also lauded the city council's vote to accept the memorandum of understanding between the city council and the police union.
"I'm very happy the city management and union worked together to work an equitable system for both parties," the mayor said. "Thanks to the FOP for their patience."
The memo of understanding approved by city councilors states that McAlester FOP 97 will furlough at a rate of one day per month if the cumulative revenue from the city's sales tax and use tax goes under the projected budget for the current 2020-2021 Fiscal Year.
This should be based off a budget on a month-to-month basis and the cumulative total should be combined as the year progresses, according to the MOU.
"No furloughs will be done retroactively," the MOU states.
If sales tax and use tax fall below budget for a time period and then later bounce back over-budget, "then no member shall furlough when the sales and use tax come back over budget," the document states.
"If there is any point the revenue falls below the projected budget revenues from the sales and use tax combined and any other city employee does not furlough, then no member of the union will take a furlough day either," the MOU specifies.
Another portion of the MOU concerns the uniform allowance.
The Union will agree to take part of the city's offer and forgo the uniform allowance until the city of McAlester's sales tax exceeds the budgeted sales tax revenue by $750,000, according to the document.
Once the city of McAlester total sales tax exceeds $750,000 over budget, union members shall receive the first uniform allowance, the MOU states.
"If by February 1, 2021, the sales and use tax revenue exceeds the budget cumulatively as projected for that time, then the next uniform allowance will be disseminated to the union members,"the memo of understanding continues.
"If the city of McAlester falls under the budgeted revenue from the sales and use tax combined before 02/01/2021 and later comes back over the budget, then the second uniform check will be disseminated once the sales and use tax have been up for two consecutive months," the MOU specifies.
City councilors joining together in the unanimous vote to accept the offer from FOP Lodge 97 following the Tuesday night executive session were Weldon Smith, Ward 1; Cully Stevens, Ward 2; Steve Cox, Ward 3; Vice Mayor James Brown, Ward 4; Billy Jack Boatright, Ward 5, and Zach Prichard, Ward 6, along with Mayor Browne.
