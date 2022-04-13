Friends of the Library Treasurer David Beall had a big smile as he stood in the lobby of McAlester City Hall — elated because the McAlester City Council approved a $1.5 million contribution toward a major library expansion and renovation.
Beall wasn't the only one smiling. So were Southeast Oklahoma Library System Executive Director Michael Hull, along with McAlester Public Library Manager Heath Stanfield and former Mayor Steve Harrison.
They all were elated city councilors unanimously approved the city's contribution, which will be added to the $1.5 million each already pledged by the Puterbaugh Foundation and the Southeast Oklahoma Library System Board. That brings the total amount pledged for the project by the three entities to $4.5 million.
"I'm thrilled," Hull said. "It's obvious people see how much the library is investing in our future."
The total $4.5 million already pledged for renovation and expansion of the existing building at 402 N. Second St., is more than a third of the total fundraising goal of $12 million, said Southeast Oklahoma Library System Marketing Director Eddie Gray. Plans call for each entity to contribute $300,000 a year over the next five years to reach their total contributions.
Gray provided information showing plans call for the major part of the expansion and renovation projects to begin in the summer or fall of 2023 and to be completed by 2024.
The remodel will provide additional square footage, add more meeting and study rooms, shared workspace areas, and more room for children and teen services, Gray said. Plans also call for the project to replace and modernize original building components, such as plumbing, electrical, lighting and HVAC to meet today's standards and ADA guidelines.
Multiple meeting rooms are also planned, with capacity ranging from four to 120 individuals. One of the highlights is the largest room, which includes an outdoor terrace, with a scenic view that faces to the north and will be available to use even when the library is closed.
Friends of the McAlester Public Library has already bought two pieces of property directly north and adjacent to the library, which will become the primary library parking area for the library's new entrance, which will face the north. Customers entering the library can either use stairs or an elevator to access the library's upper level.
Prior to the city council's Tuesday night vote, McAlester Mayor John Browne remarked on what an outstanding job the library staff is doing. Hull agreed.
"The staff has done a phenomenal job over the past year," Hull said. To hear someone else say it out loud is humbling and almost as good as the vote by the city council, he said.
Harrison, who's on the Friends of the Library Board, said "I'm ecstatic. It proves to me everybody loves the McAlester Public Library."
Stanfield, along with Hull and Harrison, addressed the city councilors prior to their vote to make the contribution. Stanfield said the vote shows lots of commitment and support for the library.
"I'm impressed with our community," he said.
Hull noted that while the library still offers a variety of books, it also provides computers, Wi-Fi access, a digital lab, downloadable books and other technological assets.
Beall noted that the first libraries in the U.S. were by paid subscription service — not free as they are today.
All of the city councilors who were present during the council meeting joined Mayor Browne to make the vote unanimous. They included Ward 1 Councilor Weldon Smith; Justin Few, Ward 2; Randy Roden, Ward 4; Billy Jack Boatright, Ward 5 and Kevin Beaty, Ward 6.
Hull said the campaign will offer more opportunities in May for the general public to donate to the library's fundraising campaign. He wants to give all citizens an opportunity to support the project.
"At the end of the day, you should be able to walk through the doors and say 'This is my library,'" said Hull.
Following the vote, Friends of the Library President Colton Parker joined others in the lobby who were overjoyed at the unanimous support.
"It's a wonderful step forward," Parker said.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
