It's still a little more than a couple of months away, but the city of McAlester is close to an agreement for the July 4 Stars and Stripes Fireworks Show at the Expo.
"We had to move forward with our plans as scheduled," City of McAlester Tourism Director Billy Sumner said Wednesday.
City councilors unanimously agreed Tuesday night to authorize McAlester Mayor John Browne to sign an agreement with Rainbow Fireworks for the Independence Day display, set for July 4, at the Southeast Expo Center and the Pittsburg County Fairgrounds. This year the Fourth of July is on a Monday, which makes for a long holiday weekend.
Typically, the city of McAlester splits the cost of the July 4 event.
"The entire show is $20,000," Sumner said. Previous agreements have called for the city to put up $10,000, said Sumner, with the other $10,000 coming from a co-sponsor.
Sumner said shows have usually been a 50/50 partnership between the city of McAlester and the First National Bank and Trust for a number of years now, and he's hopeful the partnership continues. The bank's participation must be approved by management on an annual basis and was pending as of Wednesday.
"We greatly appreciate the support they give us every year," Sumner said. "They've been great so many years in the past."
This is the first time the city of McAlester will hold the Fourth of July Fireworks Show at the Expo Center grounds and the adjacent fairgrounds since Pittsburg County commissioners took over Expo operations from the city.
Sumner said everything is going smoothly for the city to continue hosting the event. County commissioners are not charging the city for use of the Expo Center grounds during the July 4 celebration, which makes it easier to continue holding the fireworks display without charging admission.
"I wanted to continue letting people come onto the grounds for free," said Sumner.
Pittsburg County Commission Chairman/District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith concurred.
"Pittsburg County is in agreement and in favor of holding the annual July 4 fireworks display at no charge to the city of McAlester," Smith said in a response to Sumner's request.
Southeast Expo Center Manager Krystal Bess will be organizing events to run concurrently and the Pittsburg County Fairgrounds will be open to the public at no change for admission, said Smith.
The Fourth of July Stars and Stripes Fireworks Show at the Expo Center is one of the most popular events in the McAlester area.
"It's something the community very much looks forward to," Sumner said.
Steps to promote the fireworks display include large outdoor banners that can be placed to span streets at several locations in the city.
Some people arrive at the Expo Center grounds in the afternoon, long before the fireworks display traditionally begins shortly after sunset. A recent addition to the event is the inclusion of several food trucks at last year's show, which were utilized by attendees both before and during the show.
Sumner plans to coordinate with the county to see if there are plans to invite any food truck vendors. If not, he said he will likely invite some food trucks himself, since they were a popular addition to last year's event.
In 2020, during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, City Manager Pete Stasiak initially said the event could not be held that year, due to a lack of city funds. However, the First National Bank came through with its $10,000 donation and other sponsors came up with the rest, enabling the Stars and Stripes Fireworks Show to continue as a McAlester-area tradition.
