City plans partial reopening of City Hall

The city of McAlester is ready to start a limited reopening process at City Hall on Monday — with plans for many employees to be called back to their offices for the first time since the COVID-19 shutdown went into effect.
Employees only will be allowed back in City Hall beginning May 18, said City Manager Pete Stasiak.
The public won't be allowed back in until Tuesday of the following week, he said.
"On May 26, we're going to open City Hall for limited public access," Stasiak said. Signs with reminders regarding COVID-19 precautions will be posted in the building.
"We're going to start with very limited access that will be by appointment only," Stasiak said.
That means anyone wanting to meet in-person with someone at City Hall would have to first contact the office the individual wants to conduct business with and obtain an appointment, similar to arrangements at the Pittsburg County Courthouse.
Stasiak also announced plans regarding other city properties, including the J.I. Stipe Center and McAlester Municipal Court, during the regular Tuesday night city council meeting at City Hall.
Regarding the J.I.Stipe Center, said plans are to open the Stipe Center gymnasium on May 26 for distancing exercise. He said there are no plans to reopen the nutrition center to the public at that time.
He also referred to the status of McAlester Municipal Court, held in the Carl Albert Building, which also houses the McAlester Police Department and the 911 call center.
"We're looking at early June as to bringing back our court system," Stasiak said. He said the city is looking at what kind of personnel would be needed.
Another change could be in store at City Hall.
Before City Hall closed to the public due to the COVID-19 shutdown, members of the public could walk up to the city's water utility office and make payments in-person, obtain information, put up deposits or address issues related to water or billing service. Payments could also be mailed in or paid at kiosks in the city.
Stasiak said the city is considering setting up the city's water utility contacts similar to the way it's handled by Public Service Company of Oklahoma and CenterPoint Energy, which respectively provide electrical and natural gas service to McAlester.
You can't walk into their offices and talk with anyone, Stasiak said. Contacts with customer service at the electricity and natural gas companies are normally made through phone calls, online of through other methods. That's the direction which Stasiak said the city is considering.
If that plan goes into effect, some city utility department workers would become meter readers and others would become call-center employees, said Stasiak said.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
