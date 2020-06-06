City plans no fireworks display at the Expo Center this summer

Any plans for the city of McAlester's annual July 4 Fireworks Show have fizzled and sputtered out.
Both McAlester City Manager Pete Stasiak and Mayor John Browne say the city will not hold its annual Independence Day fireworks spectacular — sometimes called the Stars and Stripes FunFest — at the Expo Center this summer.
"I asked Pete about it," Browne said when asked about what has been an annual event. "It is currently not budgeted."
Any hopes of finding the money somewhere, or maybe the economy picking up enough due to the reopening in time to make plans for an Expo Center fireworks display?
"I think right now it is not in the plans to do it," Browne said.
Due to a budget crunch the city faces as it heads through the last month of its current fiscal year, the city has furloughed employees, given non-uniformed officers one unpaid furlough day a month, and has offered early retirement incentives. That's figured into the city administration's decision not to pursue a July 4 fireworks display this year.
"With so many employees on furlough, it would be hard to spend the money," Browne said. Having the city pay for a Fourth of July Fireworks display this year might be a good morale booster for the public, but it would be bad for the morale of city employees, he said.
"As of right now, it's not scheduled or budgeted," said Browne.
The city manager also said no money is available to pay for a fireworks display at the Expo Center.
Last year's fireworks display cost approximately $25,000, primarily paid for by the city of McAlester, with an assist from the First National Bank and Trust of McAlester. Stasiak said there are no plans to ask the bank to help out this year since the city can't pay for its part.
He said the city is currently $1.2 million under-budget for the current fiscal year in sales tax collections, and is below budget by another $277,713 in use tax collections.
"Between the two, that's $1.5 million," Stasiak said. The exact amount totals $1,532,962.
What if someone or a group or organization stepped forward with a big donation for the event? Stasiak noted that city personnel do not set off the fireworks themselves, but contract with independent operators to conduct the event. Contracts have to be agreed to and signed with the operators earlier in the year, usually by March or April he said, referring to the likelihood that they're all already booked for the Fourth of July.
The funds simply aren't there, the city manager reiterated.
"We don't have the money for it," said Stasiak.
