City plans employee furlough days

A plan to enact a 5% across-the-board pay cut for city of McAlester non-uniformed employees has been modified to put furlough days in place instead.
City Manager Pete Stasiak said he made the change after hearing from city employees.
With the pay cut, they would be losing money, but still be expected to work, Stasiak noted. At least with a furlough day, they will be getting a day off, Stasiak said employees told him. Stasiak said he agreed to making the change from a 5% pay cut to furlough days after getting the employee input.
Furlough days are set to extend through the remainder of the current fiscal year and throughout the upcoming 2020-2021 Fiscal Year, which begins July 1.
"It will be one furlough day a month for the next 14 months," Stasiak said.
City Hall has been closed to all but essential services due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Plans call for non-uniformed employees to return to work at City Hall on Monday, May 18.
Stasiak said the first furlough day is set for later that week on May 22, the Friday leading into the Memorial Day weekend. The following Monday, May 25, is Memorial Day, which is a paid holiday for city employees.
That will give city employees who are not on duty a four-day holiday, even though May 22 will be an unpaid furlough day.
All city employees won't be off work May 22 for a furlough day. An agreement has not been negotiated at this point with the police and fire unions. Any furlough days for police officers and firefighters wold have to involve a change in their existing contracts.
Also, emergency services are normally staffed full-time.
"We will have essential services," Stasiak said.
Plans remain in place for city personnel to return to work on Tuesday, May 26 — the same day the city plans to begins reopening City Hall to limited public access.
"We're going to start with very limited access," Stasiak said. "That will be by appointment only."
He put the furlough day plans in place in response to a $3.5 million budget shortfall the city faces near the end of the current fiscal year, which ends June 30. Budget challenges are expected to extend into the 2020-2021 Fiscal Year, which begins July 1.
Stasiak said the shortfall was due to a variety of factors, including declining sakes tax revenues, less-than-expected use tax collections, and the current decline of prices in the oil and gas industries.
The loss of more sales tax revenue due to business closures ordered by state and the city of McAlester in connection with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is expected to exacerbate the problem.
Additional cost-cutting measures include a hiring freeze in all departments, except for positions deemed critical to the city's mission and the elimination of 57 positions through a combination of retirements, furloughed employees and unfilled vacancies.
Those employee reductions included 35 furloughs, eight early retirements and eight vacancies that will not be filled, Stasiak said.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
