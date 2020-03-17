City passes disorderly house ordinance

McAlester city councilors passed a disorderly house nuisance ordinance, giving the city a mechanism to address what is determined to be residential nuisances.
To begin the process, signed affidavits may be filed alleging residential nuisances caused by any of three criminal activities: stolen property, utility theft or illegal substances.
McAlester Mayor John Browne noted that although police would be involved in law enforcement actions resulting in the illegal drugs or theft violations, the designation of a property as a disorderly nuisance house is a civil procedure. City councilors discussed several issues before voting on the measure during their regular Tuesday night meeting.
"We have ordinances requiring people to keep their property up, but nothing to prevent people from running criminal operations on their property," Browne said.
He noted that a second offense triggers a series of actions.
"The second time it happens they must come to a meeting with a plan," Browne said. "The third time they must put up a significant deposit."
That deposit is a $2,000 utility deposit.
Actions are lodged against the property owner, not the tenant, unless they're the same.
"It's a civil, not a criminal action," said Browne.
Prior to the council vote, McAlester Police Chief Gary Wansick gave his input at the request of Ward 5 Councilor Maureen Harrison.
Wansick said he initially had concerns about the ordinance. He said it should be "not too broad" and it "needed to be specific." Wansick also noted the ordinance gives violators the right to appeal to the city council.
Asked if the police would be involved in the process, Wansick said "Law enforcement would be involved in the initial crime" involving either the illegal drug or theft offenses.
Someone found in violation of the Disorderly House Nuisance Ordinance would not face jail time, the chief said.
"It's probably going to end up with a fine — not with somebody in jail," Wansick said. "My hope is this would not be used very often."
Wansick also cited a concern about ongoing disputes. "We wouldn't want to get involved in a neighborhood feud," he said.
Prior to the council vote, Ward 6 Councilor Zach Prichard objected to limiting those who could lodge a complaint to McAlester residents. Someone owning a business in the city, but who doesn't live in McAlester, should be able to file a complaint, he said.
After more discussion, a motion was entered to allow a complaint to be made by "a resident or entity living or operating in McAlester."
Prichard also questioned a passage stating a nuisance house designation could be appealed to the city council and required councilors to give a written answer.
"If we're going to go through an appellate process, I'd rather make a 'yes' or 'no' vote," said Prichard.
Asked about the matter by Mayor Browne, City Attorney Bill Ervin said minutes of the council meeting when councilors voted on an appeal could serve as a written response.
Following more discussion, the amended measure passed unanimously.
Directors responsible for notifying and conducting a review of a "disorderly house nuisance" consists of the city code administrator and the chief of police, or their designees.
The process can begin with any combination of the three offenses occurring within a "rolling 120 day period," beginning when the first violation occurs.
Sworn notarized complaints may be made by a "resident or entity living or operating in McAlester" concerning any acts involving illegal drugs, thefts or utility thefts at a residence within 300 feet of the property.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.