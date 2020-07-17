City offers Expo Center for economic development site

The city of McAlester is marketing the Expo Center as an industrial site to potentially locate a new industry in McAlester — but Pittsburg County commissioners may have something to say about it.
Both McAlester Mayor John Browne and city of McAlester Economic Development Director Kirk Ridenour told the News-Capital the city is moving forward with plans to market the Expo Center as an economic development site, based on the city's original agreement with Pittsburg County.
The city of McAlester leased the Expo Center from Pittsburg County in 2001 — obtaining a 30-year lease for a dollar.
With events at the Expo Center slowing down between the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as well as the city's ongoing budget challenges, the city's been looking at new ways to use the facility.
"It's being marketed for new uses," Browne said. "There's a lease. It does specify it can be used for economic development."
Using the Expo Center as a commercial building does not mean it would be limited to a manufacturing site.
"It's a big building," Browne said. "We have rooms upstairs that could be rented out as offices."
There's no intention on his part to stop having the Italian Festival or the rodeo at the Expo Center, Browne said.
"I fully intend to support continuing to have events out there to bring people to McAlester," said Browne."I look forward to when we can open it back up and begin having events there again,"
Browne noted the city is not trying to sell the building, which is still owned by the county.
"The most important thing is we do not own it; we cannot sell it," Browne noted. "We haven't made any attempts to sell it."
Asked if the city had talked with Pittsburg County commissioners about using the Expo Center for economic development, Browne said "Not that I'm aware of."
On Thursday, District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman said the commissioners have not heard from the city in regard to marketing the Expo Center as an economic development building.
"We heard about it through the grapevine," Selman said.
He expects the Expo Center, and the city's economic development marketing of the building, to be discussed during the commissioners' Monday morning meeting.
"It was built for the people of Pittsburg County," Selman said. "We have to take a look at it.
"There's a lot of donations," Selman said, referring to how donations from individuals, organizations and businesses helped fund construction of the Expo Center.
"We're going to have to take a hard look at this," Selman said.
Ridenour, the city's economic development, director said earlier this week he's going forward with plans to market the Expo Center as a building available for economic development projects.
"I've been told to market it as I would any other existing building," Ridneour said. He said the information has been sent to several companies.
Ridneour said that no company has currently signaled an intention to move into the Expo Center and none has made an offer to do so.
"It will be a process if it comes to that," Ridenour said.
How would it be possible to hold events inside the Expo Center, if there's a manufacturing firm inside it?
"I'm assuming if we get a manufacturer, the events would stop," Ridenour said. Events have basically stopped anyway, he noted
"The few that are still happening, they're down to one staff member," he said.
Former District 1 Pittsburg County Commissioner Gene Rogers and former McAlester Mayor Dale Covington signed the agreement allowing the city to begin operating the Expo Center on Feb. 21, 2001.
With the city's $1 lease agreement with the county expiring 30 years from execution of the document, it's set to end Feb. 21, 2031.
The lease contains details of the agreement.
"It is mutually understood and agreed that the land, structures and improvements herein leased shall be used for community services, economic development and related activities, operated by the city," the lease states.
The agreement covers all buildings, contents, personal property, parking and other improvements at the Expo Center.
"It is further understood and agreed that during the term of this lease said premises shall be under the exclusive jurisdiction of the city," the 2001 agreement continues.
It goes on to specify that the city will indemnify and hold the county harmless "from any claims, liens, demands and lawsuits" resulting from the use of the premises.
The 2001 agreement also states that the Pittsburg County Regional Exposition Authority had previously scheduled events at the "Expo Building" prior to the lease with the city, and the city agreed to honor those obligations when possible.
Prior to 2001, the city of McAlester and the Pittsburg County Regional Exposition Authority had signed off on a 1994 agreement for development of the "Regional Exposition Center" and for the area designated as the "Softball Complex."
The Expo Trust Authority is no longer involved with the Expo Center, said Trust Authority Secretary Stephanie Wilson.
"All we do is handle the fairgrounds," she said. "We have no authority over it. That's a city and county deal."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com
