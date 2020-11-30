City of McAlester's mask mandate on hiatus

The city of McAlester is embarking on a 24-day period where the city's mandate requiring individuals to wear a mask or other protective face covering in public settings will not be in effect.
With the city's previous mask mandate expiring on Monday, Nov. 30, the city will now be without a face mask ordinance in effect through Dec. 24, which is Christmas Eve.
That means the city's new mask mandate is not set to go into effect until the following day, on Dec. 25, Christmas Day.
McAlester Mayor John Browne noted the unusual circumstances of the city having a mask mandate in effect Monday and then being without one on Tuesday — with the new mask mandate not going into effect for more than three weeks.
"It's a sad situation," Browne said. "I've had dozens of people call me and ask me why we did what we did.
"I don't know," the mayor said. "I do not understand how it came about."
Browne said he is willing to call a special council meeting to reconsider the matter if he gets any indication there is enough city council support to put the city's new mask mandate in effect at an earlier date.
"I would encourage any citizens who would like for it to be in effect immediately to contact their councilman,"Browne said.
"We're going intro the busiest shopping season of the year," Browne noted. He said some of those who would be protected by people wearing masks or other protective facial coverings are those who work in retail stores.
"We want our economy to keep going," Browne said. "We want to keep our stores open." People who are working in stores would be one of the main groups of people protected by shoppers wearing masks or other protective facial coverings, he said.
Browne said even those who have a philosophy that considers a mask mandate as governmental overreach should put that philosophy aside if there is a chance wearing the masks can help protect people during a pandemic.
The unusual set of circumstances derived from the city council's Nov. 24 meeting. With the city's then-current mask mandate facing the Nov. 30 expiration date, Browne asked the council to extend the mandate requiring individuals in McAlester to wear a mask or other protective facial covering in public places where social distancing is not being conducted.
City councilors passed the measure to extend the setting on a split 5-2 vote. However, a companion measure to declare the matter an emergency so it would take effect immediately failed to meet the 5-vote threshold required to pass an emergency declaration, failing by a vote of 4-to-3.
McAlester city ordinances that are not accompanied by an emergency declaration do not take effect until 30 days after passage. City Attorney Joe Ervin said the 30-day countdown began on Nov. 25, the day after measure passed.
Meanwhile, the city's then-current mask mandate remained in effect through the Monday, Nov. 30, expiration date.
City councilors who joined Browne during their Nov. 24 meeting in the vote to extend the mask mandate were Cully Stevens, Ward 2; James Brown, Ward 4; Billy Jack Boatright, Ward 5 and Zach Prichard, Ward 6.
Voting against it were Weldon Smith, Ward 1 and Steve Cox, Ward 3, with the measure passing by the 5-2 margin.
When the vote for the emergency declaration came up, Boatright joined Smith and Cox to vote against it, leaving the emergency one vote shy of the 5-vote threshold required for an emergency declaration.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.