City of McAlester seeks applicants amid lifeguard shortage

City of McAlester officials said more applicants are needed for local lifeguard positions.
The city will have a meeting at 4 p.m. May 18 at the Stipe Center at 801 N. Ninth St. in McAlester for interested applicants.
Lifeguards must observe patrons at city pools and wading pools to ensure their safety by administering CPR and First Aid.
Applicants must be at least 16 years old and certified in CPR and First Aid. The position is seasonal from May through July.
More information will be available at the meeting or online at www.cityofmcalester.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.