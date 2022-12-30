City of McAlester offers Christmas tree pickup

Free Christmas tree pickups will again be offered in the city of McAlester.
Officials said city residents can call to schedule a Christmas tree pickup during the window between Jan. 3-20.
McAlester citizens will need to call 918-421-4922 to schedule a pickup for city workers to safely dispose of their Christmas trees.
City officials previously said the biodegradable trees will be mulched, used as fish habitats, and other environment-friendly uses.
Citizens must call to schedule a pickup and then place their tree on the curb for city of McAlester crews to get the tree at the scheduled time.
The U.S. Dept. of Agriculture estimates approximately 25-30 million live Christmas trees sold in the U.S. every year.
The National Christmas Tree Association states live tree are a renewable and recyclable resource with more than 4,000 Christmas tree recycling programs nationwide.
Any city residents seeking more information or who have a tree for the city to pick up can call 918-421-4922.
