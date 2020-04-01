City of McAlester extends closures to April 30

Following federal guidance to reduce the risk of community spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus), the City of McAlester has extended the temporary precautionary measures at city properties through Thursday, April 30, 2020.
The J.I. Stipe Center at 801 N. 9th St. is closed and all activities at the site are canceled. The meals served through the Senior Nutrition Program will be distributed through pick-up and delivery services.
The Carl Albert Building at 301 E. Carl Albert Parkway is closed to non-essential visitors and municipal court procedures are postponed. Any citizen needing in-person assistance at the Carl Albert Building from police or dispatchers should call 918-423-1212 for direction. In case of emergency, call 911. Anyone needing to make payments to the Municipal Court Office is advised to pay through the mail, online, or by phone at 918-421-4939, if possible.
McAlester City Hall is closed to the public except for open meetings. Anyone needing to make payments to the Utility Billing Office is advised to pay through the mail, online, or by phone at 918-423-9300 or through payment kiosks located at Pruett’s Grocery at 601 E. Wyandotte Ave. or the Choctaw Nation Travel Plaza at 1640 S. George Nigh Expressway.
City parks remain open, but the new closure includes playground equipment. Recreational areas that allow for social distancing and do not include shared equipment, such as the archery park and disc golf course, remain open.
Meetings of the McAlester City Council, Planning Commission, and other boards will continue as planned. Customers are urged to conduct business with the city through telephone, email, and the website at www.cityofmcalester.com. The public can stay informed through the city’s website, official Facebook page and resources from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
“Based on what we are seeing at the state and federal levels, we know that the closure of city properties will have to extend past our initial dates,” said City Manager Pete Stasiak. “Our primary goal is to protect the public and our employees so that we can continue to provide essential services.”
Other temporary closures and cancellations in effect include the McAlester Public Library, the McAlester Expo Center, and the McAlester Tourism Office. Additionally, all recreational programs and senior citizen activities are canceled.
