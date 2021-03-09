South 14th Street between George Nigh Expressway and Tanglewood Drive will be closed for reconstruction starting March 10, 2021. The construction is expected to take up to 16 days, weather permitting.
City of McAlester announces major road closure
- Submitted by Stephanie Giacomo City of McAlester PIO
