Action is moving forward on the city of McAlester’s plan to improve a wastewater treatment plant.
McAlester city councilors accepted a bid of $1,357,907 from Downey Contracting LLC and authorized an award notice for the East Wastewater Treatment Plant Flow Equalization Basin Sludge Removal and HDPE Liner Installation Project. The money is to be paid out of the Rehab Sewer Account # 48-5973402.
Councilors approved the action during their last regular July meeting. The city had a notice of award dated July 29 to send to Downey Contracting LLC, notifying the company it has been awarded the bid for the project.
City of McAlester Environmental Coordinator Oliver Skimbo recommended the city accept the Downey Contracting LLC bid. City Councilors also heard from Professional Engineer Christopher Ferguson of Plummer and Associates’ Oklahoma City Office.
The project concerns a 9-million gallon wastewater lagoon.
“There’s a liner,” Ferguson said. “It allows you to treat wastewater at an even pace and exit where it normally comes out.”
“This project will remove sludge that’s settled and install a new liner that will operate as intended,” he said. Councilors were told that Downey Contracting ended up being the low bidder.
“We had accepted a local contractor who was unable to get bonding,” city councilors were told.
The HDPE liner to be used in the HDPE Liner Installation Project refers to a High-Density Polyethylene geomembrane liner to be installed in the lagoon. Before the new liner is installed, Downey is to remove the waste and sludge.
“A farmer wants it because of the price of fertilizer, “Ferguson said. “There are two or three farmers who want it.”
Asked if it’s permissible for the sludge and other waste from the lagoon to be applied to the farmer’s land, Downey said “The DEQ signed off on us doing it,” a reference to the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality.
McAlester City Manager David Andren said farmers are prohibited from growing food on land where the sludge has been spread.
After receiving the notice of award, Downey LLC is required to execute the agreement and furnish the required contractor’s performance bond and certificate of insurance within 10 calendar days from the date of notice.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
