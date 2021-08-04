McAlester Tourism Director Billy Sumner lifted a box filled with items Tuesday as he worked to clear out his office at the Expo Center.
Nearby, in the Expo Center's large west room that's been used for everything from basketball games and concerts to rodeos, McAlester Fire Department Captain Heath Marco and Assistant Chief Benny Brooks loaded some trash containers and mop buckets in the back of a truck.
Elsewhere in the Expo, Community Services Director Doug Basinger worked upstairs. Earlier, that morning, city of McAlester Grant Writer Stephanie Giacomo cleaned glasses at the facility.
McAlester Fire Chief Brett Brewer said they were all pitching in to assist with the city's move from the facility.
"We're just helping clean up," Brewer said.
As he worked to clear out his Expo Center office, Sumner said he soon be stationed inside the city's Tourism Department office in the building at the corner of Second Street and Choctaw Avenue.
City workers were clearing out the Expo Center in the wake of a letter sent by Pittsburg County commissioners stating they were terminating a 2001 lease agreement with the city of McAlester that had leased the city the Expo Center for 30 years at the cost of $1. Commissioner told the city they wanted to the city out of the Expo Center by Aug. 15.
"We're making sure everything's clean when they take over," Sumner said Tuesday. "We're trying to meet the deadline the county gave us."
Sumner said the city still has three smaller events booked, such as a baby shower and birthday parties, before the city is scheduled to completely exit the building. Other bookings for the Expo Center which the city has already booked extend into 2022.
Sumner, who served as manager of the Expo Center, said he is anxious to work with whoever the county hires to manage the facility.
"When they hire someone, I want to work with them," Sumner said, especially for events the city has already booked for the Expo Center.
"I want to make sure all the promises we made are fulfilled," Sumner said.
"I love tourism," Sumner said, adding he's leaving with excitement for tourism's future in the area.
Meanwhile, McAlester City Manager Pete Stasiak has sent a letter to Pittsburg County commissioners stating he was writing to inform them of progress made on the upcoming transition of the Expo Center to Pittsburg County. Stasiak said the city will continue to cooperate with the commissioners as they take over operations of the facility.
"Our employees look forward to working with the county’s new Expo Center Manager to provide information, resources, and promotion of the venue into the future," Stasiak said in the letter. "The site has always been and continues to be a tremendous asset for our region. Once the commissioners select an employee for the manager role, please provide their contact information so that we may support them as needed."
He also gave the commissioners an update of the city's activities.
"Our crews are in the process of staging and removing equipment from the site and making preparations to surrender the property clean and in good repair," Stasiak continued in the letter.
"As discussed, equipment affixed to the building are considered permanent fixtures and will be included in the transition. As we work through this process, county personnel are welcome to visit the site and be part of the activities. Further, to assist with upcoming events, we can arrange to loan supplies or equipment needed by the county while you build capacity to manage the facility."
He also provided a list of upcoming activities the city has already scheduled at the Expo Center.
"To aid in a seamless transition of the center and ensure event organizers, patrons, and citizens continue to benefit from its operations, we have again included the list of utilities and other services as well as the list of scheduled events with contact information through 2022," Stasiak continued.
"We look forward to continuing this partnership for Pittsburg County," he concluded.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
