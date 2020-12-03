The city of McAlester is moving forward on plans to rehabilitate and repair the city's existing water clearwells — the huge above-ground water tanks where treated water from the McAlester water treatment plant is stored.
McAlester Mayor John Browne planned to sign the paperwork awarding a $538,000 project to DN Tanks for the Water Treatment Plant Clearwell Improvements Project. McAlester city councilors voted during their most recent meeting to award the bid and authorize the mayor to sign the notice of award for the project.
Treated water is stored in the city's clearwell following filtering, disinfection and other procedures to produce treated water for use by the city's water customers.
The city has two clearwells capable of storing 1 million gallons of treated water each for a 2 million gallon total — but only one of them is currently in use. That's because of major problems with one of the clearwells, including cracks in its walls that's rendered it inoperable in its current condition.
City councilors had several options to consider, including the construction of two new solid steel clearwells, or the construction of one or two new solid steel or concrete clearwells. However, either of those options would have driven the price above $2.6 million each, prompting the city to consider the less-expensive options.
Having two clearwells available for water storage, as compared to the current situation where only one can be utilized, will put the city in a much stronger position of being able to maintain continuous water service.
"We've put a significant amount of money into the water plant over the past few years," Browne said. "This is another step by the city."
"We did this to have the ability to continue providing water even under adverse circumstances," the mayor said. Rehabilitating the offline clearwell enables the city to have more surplus treated water available in addition to treated water stored in the city's water towers. Once both clearwells are online when the work is completed, the additional available storage capacity could prove crucial the next time there's a major break in one of the city's water lines, Browne noted.
"We can continue to provide water to the city," he said.
City Manager Pete Stasiak said the increased storage capacity in having both clearwells online will be beneficial to the city of McAlester when work is completed.
"It will give us another million gallons of storage capacity when we have those online," Stasiak said.
Stasiak said the Water Treatment Plant Clearwell Improvements Project will also help the city in another way.
"It's going to save the city a lot of money because of the hundreds of thousands of gallons of treated water that leaks out of those tanks," Stasiak said. The tank that's currently online has several significant leaks and the one that's offline will have any areas that leak repaired during the refurbishing process.
Work on the Clearwells Project is expected begin after the first of the year, Stasiak said.
Infrastructure Solutions conducted a study on behalf of the city, noting the West Basin or Clearewell has been offline for at least three years due to excessive water loss. Both clearwell basins are separated by a center wall where each one can be operated separately with a common pumping station.
The clearwells consist of two separate 1 million gallon above-ground concrete basins for a total storage capacity of 2 million gallons. They were constructed inthe early 1980s at the same time as construction of the city's water treatment plant.
Issues cited in the Infrastructure Solutions report include:
• Excessive water loss due to deterioration of the expansion/construction joints.
• Cracks in the wall so wide an individual can stick his hand in them.
• Exposed rebar inside the clearwell due to concrete deterioration.
• Failures in the separation wall preventing adequate maintenance, also due to concrete deterioration.
• Water loss on the foundation drains.
In its report to the city, Infrastructure Solutions engineering estimated total water losses on the east foundation drain and the south foundation drain.
Estimated total water loss on the East Basin's east foundation drain is 63,000 gallons per day, resulting in 23 million gallons lost per year.
On the south foundation drain, the estimate is 259,000 gallons lost per day, resulting in 95 million gallons lost per year, the report states.
Those numbers bring the total loss to 322,000 gallons per day or 118 million gallons lost annually. It costs the city $3.25 per 1,000 gallons to produce treated, drinkable water, which would be approximately $382,000 per year., the report continues.
The higher cost of constructing new clearwells is not the only reason the city council opted to go with the option of rehabilitating the existing offline clearwell, as opposed to building new ones.
"The reason we are going with rehabilitating is the necessity at some point in the future to have to build a new water treatment plant," Browne said. "The goal is to keep this one up and running for at least another 10 years."
Browne said the last of the city's existing bond indentures should be paid off by 2034, with some possibly paid off earlier.
"That will give us the ability to go to the voters on a request to build a new water plant," Browne said of long-range plans regarding the city's water.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.