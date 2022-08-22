The city of McAlester is moving forward on several projects related to the city’s $32.5 million water improvements approved by voters in the city of McAlester, as well as other city projects. They include:
• Project #4 — The city council accepted a total bid amount of $647,700 from Timco Blasting and Coatings LLC and authorized the mayor to sign a notice of award and contract for the DWSRF Project 4A, for the Steven Taylor Industrial Park Water System Improvements Project.
This project is to install approximately 1,750 feet of 12-inch PVC main water line, along with alternative flushing hydrants, pressure reducing valve assembly, check valve assembly, and aeration/recirculating pump assembly at the Taylor Industrial Park, with automatic flushing hydrants throughout the system at a cost of $647,700.
• Project #5 — City councilors have also accepted a bid in the amount of $554,297.75 from Timco Blasting and Coatings LLC and authorized the mayor to sign a notice of award and contract for DWSRF Project 5 for the McAlester High school and Will Rogers Waters System Improvements Project.
The project is to install approximately 2,660 feet of eight-inch PVC and 80 feet of RJ PVC as well as 775 feet of six-inch PVC main water line near the McAlester High School and the Will Rogers School in the amount of $554,297.75.
• Tanglewood Drive — Councilors accepted a bid of $483,887.25 from Robinson Construction and authorized the mayor to sign the notice of award for the Tanglewood Drive Improvements Project.
The project is to rebuild Tanglewood Drive from Fourteenth Street to Peaceable Road in the amount of $483,887.25. It includes traffic control, a two-year maintenance bond, removal of pavement, installation of Type A aggregate and super-paving the driving surface.
• Connally Project — City councilors authorized the mayor to sign the contractor’s final pay No. 7 and Certificate of Substantial Completion for the contract with Rocking L. Dozer and Land Management LLC for Connally Sewer Phase III and to accept the project as completed.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
