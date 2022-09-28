Ward 4 City Councilor Randy Roden said he didn’t have anything elaborate in mind when he suggested some upgrades along Choctaw Avenue between Third and Fifth Streets.
Roden mentioned the possibility of an asphalt overlay and perhaps some sidewalk repairs. He told how he’d been walking down the sidewalk with his wife Debbie, but found the going so rough they decided to walk in the street instead — which proved even worse.
“I innocently thought something would be done,” Roden said. He noted that Choctaw Avenue between Third and Fifth Streets has been the site of the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival, the successful series of outdoor free concerts that has drawn visitors to the city from around Oklahoma and from out-of-state.
Venues such as Spaceship Earth Coffee and Downtown 312, which have also hosted both ticketed and free musical events as part of the Dancing Rabbit Spotlight Series, are both between Third and Fifth Streets along Choctaw Avenue.
Roden spoke about the matter again during the Tuesday night city council meeting. During the ensuing discussion, there was a proposal that the city do something similar to Choctaw Avenue between Third and Fifth Streets that the city has already done to Choctaw between Main and Second Street as part of the city’s Streetscape project.
City Manager David Andren said he did not want to embark on the preliminary steps of such a project without receiving guidance from the city council. Once that was forthcoming, Andren said he’s ready to begin.
“I will go down and talk to business owners and see what they want,” Andren said.
McAlester Mayor John Browne said he’s started that process as well.
“I’ve talked with three different business owners,” Browne said, “Part of the problem is they all want something different.”
Ward 1 Councilor Weldon Smith said “We have businesses down there that might disagree on what they want us to do.” He also suggested the city go by a study to determine which city streets should be repaired or reconstructed first.
Browne presented a motion that the city manager start looking at the possibility of a Streetscape project on Choctaw Avenue between Third and Fifth Streets, which passed by a unanimous vote of the city councilors who were present.
Voting in favor of the measure were Browne, Smith and Roden, along with Ward 2 Councilor Justin Few, Ward 5 Councilor Billy Jack Boatright and Ward 6 Councilor Kevin Beaty.
The city’s previous Streetscape project, completed in October, 2019, covered Choctaw Avenue from Main Street to Second Street. It included additional landscaping and concrete work, with one of the biggest expenses involving moving the underground water transmission lines that were underneath the street and installing new lines closer to the sidewalk, with the idea that the street would not have to be torn into to conduct any needed repair work on the new lines.
For the previous Streetscape project, the city received grants from the Puterbaugh Foundation, the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust and the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, and also worked with Pride in McAlester — now known as Keep McAlester Beautiful — and the McAlester Main Street Association, which currently is inactive.
The previous Streetscape project along Choctaw Avenue between South Main Street and Second Street included:
• Extension of sidewalks farther into the street along Choctaw Avenue between South Main Street and Second Street.
• Construction of landscaped “bump-outs” on the corners of Choctaw Avenue.
• Decorative street lamps.
• Creation of bicycle lanes.
• Installation of new water lines, with the goal of increasing water pressure in any upstairs lofts, apartments or other living spaces that might be utilized above downtown shops and stores.
• New storm drains.
Streetscape kicked off through a donation from the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust, or TSET, coupled with money from the city and input from McAlester Main Street.
The city received donation pledges for the project, which when city funds were included, totaled $664,770.
That money came from a variety of sources, including a $149,000 pledge from the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma; a $125,000 pledge from the Puterbaugh Foundation and pledges from the McAlester City Council, with the final $176,360 contingent upon obtaining the rest of the money needed for the project. Other significant contributions were made as well, including from the Fugitt Foundation, McAlester Main Street and Pride in McAlester, as well as from local banks, businesses and individual donors.
It’s uncertain at this point if any more donations would be forthcoming if the city pursues a similar project along Choctaw Avenue between Third and Fifth Streets.
While Roden wanted the streets and sidewalks upgraded, he acknowledged a Streetsccape project can be costly.
“We need to watch our money for the coming year,” Roden said, suggesting the city apply for grants to conduct the project.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
