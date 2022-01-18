City manager says vaccines, tests not required for city employees

Vaccine mandates will not be required for city of McAlester employees.
McAlester City Manager Pete Stasiak spoke of the matter in the wake of the Jan. 13 U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down an order from the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration that all employers of at least 100 individuals or more must require their employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or else undergo weekly testing.
Stasiak had previously spoke of the possibility of the vaccine and testing requirements for all city employees, saying the city would be forced to adopt the OSHA requirements if the courts did not rule differently.
"Because we have more than 100 employees and receive federal funds, we would have had no choice," Stasiak said.
Now that the high court has spoken, Stasiak said there will be no vaccine or testing requirements of city employees. After the Supreme Court struck down the OSHA mandate, President Joe Biden's administration urged those employing 100 or more to issue vaccine mandates or testing requirements of their own.
Stasiak said there are no plans for the city to issue its own vaccination or testing mandate for city workers.
"They will not be required," said Stasiak.
He said the ruling from the Supreme Court has mixed results.
"I would like to see everybody vaccinated," Stasiak said, adding that he understands it's a personal choice.
The city of McAlester is budgeted for 226 employees, Stasiak said, with the number fluctuating on a given day. Stasiak said there are 97 city employees who have not been vaccinated for COVID-19.
A mandatory mask mandate requiring that anyone visiting city properties — whether vaccinated or not — wear a face mask or other protective covering remains in place. The mandate also requires city employees to wear face masks if they are outside of their immediate work station or interacting with others.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalester.com.
