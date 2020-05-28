City manager ready to sign new one-year contract

McAlester City Manager Pete Stasiak is ready to sign the new contract offered to him by the city council — even if it does include what amounts to a reduction in pay and a reduced retirement benefit contribution.
Stasiak had said before he was presented the new contract he planned to take the same unpaid furlough days and retirement benefit contribution reduction as all other non-uniformed city employees. He has no issue with those requirements being included in the new contract offered to him by the city council.
"I intend to sign it," Stasiak said Wednesday. "I'm pleased they placed their confidence in me for another year."
The McAlester City Council voted 6-to-1 to offer Stasiak the new one-year contract following a closed executive session held Tuesday night at City Hall. When all the steps are complete, it's set to go in effect July 1, the first day of the city's new 2020-2021 fiscal year.
It offers Stasiak the same $138,000 base pay and almost the same benefits as his previous contract for the 2019-2020 Fiscal Year, with a couple of exceptions. With benefits included, the total package is approximately $167,000, said McAlester Mayor John Browne.
Stasiak will be required to take the same number of unpaid furlough days as all other non-uniformed city personnel. They've already had one unpaid furlough day last week and are set for another in June. Plans call for them to have a total of 12 unpaid furlough days, or one a month, over the next next fiscal year, which will end June 30, 2021.
If unpaid furlough days are compensated or restored for non-uniformed employees during the contract period, the contract calls for the city to compensate or restore furlough days to the city manager.
Unpaid furlough days and retirement benefit contribution reductions for non-uniformed city personnel were recently put in place by Stasiak in reaction to budget challenges the city faced even prior to the shutdown affecting all but essential workers due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He's trying to negotiate similar agreements with the unions representing the city's police and fire department personnel.
The new contract offered to Stasiak also requires that the city pay 2% reduction in the amount the city pays toward his retirement plan — the amount of the reduction the city is now paying toward the retirement plans of the city's other non-uniformed employees.
Also included in the new contract is the same $500 monthly vehicle allowance as in the previous contract. It also includes a cell phone and the medical, dental, vision, accidental death and life insurance presently offered to other city employees, along with vacation and leave policies.
Like the rest of the state and much of the nation, McAlester has started a reopening process. It remains to see how much of an effect the business reopening will have on the city's sales tax collections.
Mayor John Browne, Ward 1 Councilor Weldon Smith and Ward 5 Councilor Maureen Harrison attended the executive session in-person.
Attending by phoning in, which is allowed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, were Vice Mayor/Ward 2 Councilor Cully Stevens, Ward 3 Councilor Steve Cox, Ward 5 Councilor James Brown and Ward 6 Councilor Zach Prichard.
Councilor Harrison, who was appointed to the post and did not file as a candidate for the election which is now set for June 30, cast the lone dissenting vote against offering the new contract to Stasiak.
In addition to Stasiak's signature, the new contract must be signed by a majority of the city council for it to go into effect July 1. Since four of the city councilors participated by phoning into the executive session and the prior regular council meeting, the contract was not signed by the individual councilors when it was offered Tuesday night.
City councilors have also filled out forms evaluating Stasiak's performance as city manager.
Mayor Browne said the council evaluations have been completed and he will be meeting with Stasiak to go over them, another requirement before the new contract will go into effect. City councilors are precluded from offering Stasiak anything other than an annual contract for a year at at time.
Browne said he's looking forward to working with Stasiak for another year. Browne said the city manager puts in long hours, of which most people are not aware.
"Pete's been with us about 10 years,through ups and downs," Browne said. "In a down stretch he manages as well as anybody could want.
"I'm glad we got another year with him," said Browne.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
