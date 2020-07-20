City manager meets with commissioners about Expo

McAlester City Manager Pete Stasiak met with Pittsburg County commissioners Monday to tell them about the city's efforts to market the Expo Center as a possible manufacturing site.
He also heard their concerns about the idea.
Stasiak said the Expo Center typically draws around 71,169 annual visitors — using numbers from last year, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He posed the question: "Is it better to have 71,000 visitors or 100 high-paying manufacturing jobs?"
All three county commissioners said they have heard from constituents opposed to using the Expo Center building as a manufacturing site.
Stasiak began by talking about budget challenges the city of McAlester is facing — including the loss of some city employees to furloughs.
"With all of this happening, we had to look at a different way of doing things," Stasiak told the commissioners.
Stasiak said the Expo Center is still being used as an event center.
"We had a church organization about three weeks ago that brought about 500 people to our city," Stasiak said, adding that they stayed for several days.
Stasiak said there's only one city employee at the Expo Center.
"What we are doing now in an event like that is bringing in people from other departments," to help at the Expo, Stasiak said. When it's over, they return to their regular city departments, he said.
"We are focusing on large events," Stasiak said. He said smaller events, such as birthday parties, are directed to privately-owned venues in McAlester.
Stasiak said the city wants to use the Expo Center for economic development, beyond bringing visitors to McAlester through tourism efforts.
He said the building includes main, open center, which features high beams and covers 50,000 square feet. It includes another 30,000 square feet of what could be utilized as office space, he said.
"It was our thought, if we could find a manufacturer, we could benefit the entire county," Stasiak said.
"One thing you learn about economic development is you've got to have a building," said Stasiak. He said the city is working with the Department of Commerce to market the site.
"I think that's the only one," Stasiak said, turning for confirmation toward city of McAlester Economic Development Director Kirk Ridenour.
"It's the biggest," Ridenour said.
District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith asked about other vacant buildings in the city that could be used for economic development.
Ridenour said the only one in town is the old Webcoat building. He said the Expo Center is much nicer.
Responding to a question from Commission Chairman/District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers regarding the city's Steven Taylor Industrial Park, Stasiak said "There are no vacant buildings at the industrial site."
Commissioner Smith outlined his concerns.
"My biggest concern — and I've had a lot of calls — is that building was set up for the public to use," Smith said. He said there are plenty of other places in town people can use for office space.
District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman also expressed his opinion on using the Expo Center as a manufacturing site, saying he too has received phone calls from constituents.
"They don't want it," he said. "They want it for public use."
Smith said the commissioners have not yet had the contract reviewed.
The city of McAlester leased the Expo Center from Pittsburg County in 2001 — getting a 30-year lease for a dollar.
"It is mutually understood and agreed that this land, structures, and improvements herein leased shall be used for community services, economic development and related activities, operated by the city," the lease states.
It also states "This agreement covers all buildings, contents, personal property, parking and other improvements at the Expo Center."
"It is further understood and agreed that during the term of this lease, said premises shall be under the exclusive jurisdiction of the city," the lease continues.
Stasiak assured commissioners the city is not trying to sell the Expo Center — which is still owned by the county.
Rogers said he's not sure who would want to locate a manufacturing site at the expo Center "knowing you've got 10 years left. Ten years from now that contract will be up."
Whether 10 or 11 years are left on the lease, "If we ran across something that had great potential for this community, we would be over here discussing this with you," Stasiak said.
Selman asked "Wouldn't they want to own it?"
"We see both," Stasiak said.
What about improvements? Smith said it's likely a manufacturing concern would want the city or county to pay for them.
Rogers said he's received calls from members of the Pittsburg County Cattlemen's Association, which helped raise money to build the Expo Center, including one member who said he sold cattle to donate to the cause.
Smith, who said he was around the project as a young man, said some of those who donated or helped in other ways have since passed away, but their efforts should be honored.
He said when the original lease agreement was made, the county could not afford to provide liability insurance on the Expo Center. That's now changed, he said.
Toward the meeting's end, Stasiak said "We're just weighing our options."
Following the meeting, commissioners said they were glad to hear Stasiak's present the city's plans — but none indicated they were on-board with marketing the Expo Center as a manufacturing site.
Smith said he would have to be convinced about any plans to use the Expo Center as an industrial site — and at this point, he's not convinced.
"I'm all for keeping it an event center," Rogers said. "The people that voted me in, that's what they wanted. I'm representing my people."
Selman expressed a similar opinion about the Expo remaining an event center.
"The people that supported this and gave to this, that's what they wanted," he said.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
