City Manager Dave Andren has issued new directives for city employees involved in construction, deconstruction or the operation of heavy equipment.
"Do not do your job by yourself," Andren said. "If you are within earshot of heavy equipment, wear a hardhat."
Andren said he issued the directives as a safety measure for city employees after a city worker was injured when a pole shot upwards and struck the employee while a jackhammer was in operation.
The injury did not require the employee to be hospitalized, Andren said, but he feels more accidents might be avoided if there is another city employee serving as a spotter to look for any potential mishaps while such work is under way — resulting in the new directive to not work alone.
"If you are operating equipment or machinery, do not operate it without someone being a spotter," Andren said.
Andren, who's served for two months as the new McAlester city manager, said he's looking to instill a culture of safety with city workers — and that includes himself.
"Any kind of safety training they go through, I go through as well," Andren said. He wants to know firsthand what training city employees have taken when he goes in the field with them.
"I got myself a hard hat and a vest," Andren said. He said the city's Risk Management/Safety Coordinator Eric Wisor is doing a good job as they look for ways to instill a culture of safety among city employees.
"He's the one who goes out to the sites," said Anden. "We are coming up with some good plans." City employees have been receptive, he said.
"These are big deals for me," Andren said, citing the importance of employee safety.
"I want everyone to go home at the end of the day," he said. "I'm a profound believer in work-life balance."
Asked how the city of McAlester is coping with inflation, Andren said the city is doing its best to cope with the inflation that's also been a challenge to many businesses and households in the area.
"We're seeing a decline in some of the inflation problems," Andren said, noting there were particular challenges for the city and its fleet of vehicles when the price of gasoline jumped to more than $5 a gallon.
Now, the price has leveled off somewhat, while still high. Andren said he issued some directives to city employees in the hope of reducing fuel costs.
"Turn off your cars when you're not in them," Andren said. He noted that doesn't mean city employees can't sit in the cars with the engine and air conditioners running, such as when taking a lunch break while in the field on a hot day, which is permissible. It simply means twhen an employee is not in the vehicle, it should be turned off and not left running, he said.
On the economic development front, Andren noted the continued success of the Shops at McAlester shopping center project, which still has a number of stores and restaurants scheduled to open in the coming weeks and months.
Andren said the city has also been working toward bringing new things to McAlester and gave a nod to city of McAlester Economic Development Director Adam White.
However, since none of the deals have been sealed an finalized, he said it's still too early to publicly talk about them, in case they don't cone to fruition. Andren sounded fairly confident, though.
"There are a ton of things in the works," said Andren. "There are some really great things coming."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.