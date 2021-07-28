City manager compiling Expo inventory for council

McAlester City Manager Pete Stasiak is compiling an inventory list of city-owned items at the Expo Center to present to city councilors at an upcoming meeting.
"We are looking at permanent fixtures being left at the Expo," Stasiak said. He is also looking at city-purchased equipment and other items the city doesn't consider permanent fixtures, which could range from tables and chairs to computers, mowing equipment and other items.
Stasiak expects a lengthy list since the city of McAlester has been operating the Expo Center for 20 years.
"This is very daunting," Stasiak told city councilors during their regular Tuesday night meeting. Open any closet door at the Expo Center and it's filled with city items, he said.
Stasiak noted Pittsburg County commissioners sent the city a letter saying they are terminating a 2001 contract that gave the city a 30-year lease on the Expo Center and some adjoining property at the cost of $1. He plans on completing the inventory prior to an Aug. 15 deadline commissioners set for the city to vacate the site.
"At the next council meeting, we will bring a list," Stasiak said. The city's next regularly-scheduled city council meeting is Aug. 10, five days prior to the commissioners' deadline.
County commissioners sent a letter in June informing city officials they were terminating the lease agreement signed in February 2001. They also said any previously-scheduled events at the Expo Center can be held as scheduled and they were not canceling anything.
Stasiak said events are currently scheduled at the Expo Center through February 2022.
"Anything we can do to help them through this transition we will do," Stasiak told city councilors. "We are offering full cooperation with them."
County commissioners said they terminated the contract because they think the county can do a better job of operating the facility than the city. They said they also plan to upgrade the building.
Commissioners sent the city a second letter this week saying they were denying a demand from the city to pay $4 million+ for city-purchased property inside the Expo Center. They contended the equipment had already been purchased once with taxpayer dollars and commissioners did not think more taxpayer dollars should be spent to buy it again.
Stasiak maintains he did not demand the commissioners pay more than $4million, but said that's an estimate of the value of city-owned property at the Expo Center he said could be available for purchase.
County commissioners said they are also advertising for an Expo Center director, with a start date and salary to be set at a later date.
Commissioners addressed their view on city-purchased property inside the Expo Center in the original letter they sent to the city in June.
"Pittsburg County agrees that any permanent fixtures added to the Expo Center while under the city's care shall remain part of the building, unless it is determined they are no longer needed or obsolete, and then Pittsburg County agrees to notify the city of McAlester so that they may have the opportunity to collect and remove items within a timely manner without cost to the city," the letter states.
"In turn, Pittsburg County will not hold the city of McAlester liable for any maintenance or repairs to the Expo Center, that was not completed as required by the lease agreement during the duration of said lease," the letter continued.
"The termination of the lease agreement, approved and signed February 20, 2001, will become effective August 15, 2021, at which time all contents and possessions shall become property of Pittsburg County and all rights to the city of McAlester become forfeit," the letter concludes.
County Commissioner Chairman/District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman signed the letter, with District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith and District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers joining Selman to unanimously pass the resolution to send it.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@Mcalesternews.com.
