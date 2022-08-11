City looks at removing Third and Choctaw traffic lights

Intermittent issues with the traffic lights at Third Street and Choctaw Avenue has prompted city personnel to turn off the lights and move to four-way stop signs — at least for now.
A decision has not yet been made on whether to repair the traffic lights at the intersection or to keep the four-way stop signs permanently in place.
City Manager David Andren said before the city shut the traffic lights off, he'd already inadvertently driven through red lights twice at the Third and Choctaw intersection. He said he didn't expect traffic lights at the intersection and he maintained they are not placed for the best visibility. Each traffic light at the intersection is mounted on its own pole, which extends upward from the sidewalks.
Andren told city councilors in this week's city manager's report he went to the scene when the traffic lights at the intersection initially quit working. By the time he arrived, they were on again. Andren said he left, but he soon received another call saying the traffic signals had stopped working once more.
"It's on and off," said Andren, which led to the decision to go ahead and shut the traffic signals down at the Third and Choctaw intersection and to set up the four-way stop signs instead.
Andren said he doesn't think the city needs the traffic lights at the intersection, but city staff will monitor the situation for awhile before a final determination is made.
So far, most drivers at the intersection appear to be easily adapting. During a brief observation period this week, most drivers were courteously waiting their turn before proceeding when multiple vehicles arrived at the intersection almost simultaneously.
Even if a decision is made to eliminate the traffic signals with the green, red and amber lights at the intersection, Andren said another possibility is to install a flashing light, but nothing has yet been determined.
Andren already has at least one ally on the city council if a decision is made to do away with the traffic lights at Third and Choctaw altogether. Ward 6 City Councilor Kevin Beaty has a real estate office at 2:16 E. Choctaw Ave., which means he's among those who traverse the intersection on an almost-daily basis.
"I hate that light," he said.
