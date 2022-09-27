City officials lifted a water boil advisory near 5 p.m. Tuesday after new testing samples determined the city water is safe to drink.
"They just walked in here and we got confirmation that it's good to go," said city of McAlester Public Information Officer Ashley Kennon. "I will be making a post that we're lifting the precautionary boil order."
Officials were awaiting the new test results earlier Tuesday after issuing a water boil advisory for the city of McAlester and rural water districts served by the city’s water treatment plant.
The entire city of McAlester and rural water districts that get their treated drinking water supplied by the city remained under a voluntary water boil advisory early Tuesday afternoon.
City officials issued the voluntary, precautionary boil advisory for the city and Rural Water Districts 5, 6, 7, 9 and 16 were due to tests indicating high turbidity in the city’s drinking water, Kennon said.
“We were notified by the water treatment plant superintendent that the turbidity levels were high,” Kennon said. The boil advisory was to remain in effect until more testing indicated it’s safe to withdraw it.
McAlester City Manager David Andren said the earliest the city could possibly get the results of the latest water testes were late Tuesday afternoon — and that not guarantee since oftentimes there’s a backlog of samples needing testing at laboratories.
The advisory issued by the city said:
“The drinking water quality is unknown; to protect yourself, you may choose to boil your water. As a precaution, it is advised that the consumers of this water system bring the water to a full rolling boil for at least one minute before consumption, food preparation, baby formula preparation, dish washing, tooth brushing, ice making, wound care, and bathing infants who may ingest bath water. Alternatively, you may use bottled water for these purposes. This advisory will remain in effect until further notice.”
Andren spoke with the News-Capital about what is believed to be the source of the issue and the steps taken to resolve it. Operation of the city’s water treatment plant is contracted out to the private company Inframark, with Gene Chism the plant manager.
“On Saturday evening, they started to notice an elevation in turbidity,” Andren said. Turbidity is defined as the measure of relative clarity in a liquid. The U.S. Geological Survey states that when water is clear, it has a very low turbidity. Water with higher levels of turbidity can be brown, with floating sediment.
Sometimes there can be temporary issues with turbidity, but in the overnight hours leading into Sunday morning, the continued turbidity at the water treatment plant sparked the need to investigate to find out what was going on, the city manger said.
“They noticed around 3 a.m. that the clarifier was not receiving coagulants,” Andren said. Coagulants are a chemical utilized to remove suspended solids from drinking water as part of the treatment process. A clarifier is a tank where the coagulants are added to the water to reduce turbidity, with the procedure used to take the heavier solids to the bottom, where they can be removed. The entire process can take from 10-to-12 hours, officials said.
When workers at the water treatment plant determined the clarifier was not receiving the needed coagulants, they ran new, temporary lines from the chemical room at the plant about 280 feet to the water clarifier, Andren said. That was done to ensure the needed coagulants could get to the clarifier by an alternate route, while water plant workers tried to determine the problem with the main coagulant supply line.
Workers started digging to determine if there was a problem with the underground line — and it did not take long to find it once the digging got under way, Andren said.
“There was a brass fitting underground,” said Andre. “It had a pinhole in it and lost pressure for the coagulant line.”
Andren said workers replaced the defective fitting to get the pressure built up again.
However, before the boil advisory can be lifted, the city is required to have two successful Bac-T tests from samples taken on two consecutive days. A Bac-T test refers to an industry standard set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to determine the sanitary quality of drinking water.
Andren said test samples were taken on Sunday and Monday. The samples were driven by water plant personnel directly to a testing lab in Tulsa that’s certified by the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality. Andren said the samples could not be delivered any sooner because the lab is closed on Sunday.
Since it takes from 24 to 48 hours to get test results, Andren said the earliest results could possibly be obtained was around 4:40 on Tuesday, but that’s far from a given, considering that often there’s a backlog of samples needing tested.
“It’s an unfortunate deal that a brass fitting caused the issue,” Andren said. “Our guys were on top of it.”
Kennon also issued an update around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday.
“The city of McAlester has collected water samples from the designated areas throughout the system,” she said. “The samples take up to 24-to-48 hours to process. If all the samples are satisfactory, we will lift the voluntary precautionary boil advisory at that time.”
“This advisory will remain in effect until further notice,” Kennon said in the update. “Questions concerning this situation should be addressed to the McAlester Police Department at 918 423-1212.
Kennon said the DEQ did not mandate that the voluntary boil advisory be issued, but the city of McAlester did it as a precaution.
“As soon as testing comes back into normal ranges we will lift it,” Kennon said.
In an unrelated matter, McAlester residents in the area of Eleventh Street and Fleming Avenue faced the possibility of experiencing little or no water pressure, Kennon said. That’s due to a project to replace a six-inch water transmission water line in the area.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
