To open or not fully reopen City Hall after May 15, that is the question.
City Manager Pete Stasiak said discussions have been ongoing this week about when to reopen City Hall and other city properties to the general public.
"This week we will deliberate what steps are necessary," Stasiak said.
City leaders are also determining what protective, precautionary steps should be in place when City Hall and other city properties do reopen to the public.
Temporary closures of city properties to the general public went into effect last month, with the closures extended through April 30 in an effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
On April 29, the city extended the closure of city properties through Friday, May 15. However, that does not necessarily means that City Hall and other city properties will automatically reopen the following Monday, which is May 18. Stasiak said the city has to consider a number of issues before reopening its sites to the general public.
"We have to deal with sanitation, social distancing and making making sure employees are protected," said Stasiak.
He expects to have more information available by next week as to when City Hall might reopen to the public.
"We're anxious to get back to normal, like everybody," Stasiak said.
City council meetings continue to be held at City Hall, with several city councilors participating through calling in by phone. Public meetings are still required to be open to the general public, according to a determination by Oklahoma Attorney General Michael Hunter.
In addition to City Hall, the Carl Albert Building at 301 E. Carl Albert Parkway remains closed to all-nonessential visitors. The building houses the McAlester Police Department and the 911 call center. It also houses the city's municipal court, with all municipal court procedures currently postponed.
Those needing assistance in-person from police or dispatchers should continue calling the 918-423-1212 number, city officials said. Emergency calls should continue to be made to 911. Municipal court payments can be made by mail, online or by phone by calling 918-421-4939.
With the utility office at City Hall still closed, those needing to make utility payments scan do so by mail, online, by phoning 918-423-9300 and following directions or through payment kiosks at Pruett's Grocery or the Choctaw Nation Travel Plaza in McAlester.
The J.I. Stipe Center remains closed, with all activities canceled. Meals through the Senior Nutrition Program continue to be distributed by pickup or delivery.
While city parks have remained open during the shelter in place shutdown, playground equipment has been closed and taped off with caution tape.
Earlier this week, Pittsburg County commissioners did not reach a decision on when to fully reopen the courthouse to the general public. They plan to consider the matter again during the regular Monday meeting. Currently, those wishing to enter the courthouse must call to see if they can obtainan appointment with someone from the office which they wish to conduct business.
With the main entrance closed, those wishing to enter the courthouse must have their temperature taken at the handicapped entrance to make sure they are not running a fever before being allowed access to the building.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com
